Here is a curated list of destinations for solo travel in India

Solo travel also allows you to not be enslaved by the whims and fancies of your fellow travellers, and your planning is largely unmarred by group dynamics

Representational images. Pic/iStock

There are some things in life that you must do on your own, all by yourself and at least once. Solo travel is gaining popularity among the travel community steadily due to the sheer spontaneity that comes with it. The quest to discover oneself along with spiritual rejuvenation and flow of adventurous adrenaline becomes a perfect reason to pack your travel bag and climb those serene mountains or stroll by silent beaches, all by yourself. Solo travel also allows you to not be enslaved by the whims and fancies of your fellow travellers, and your planning is largely unmarred by group dynamics.

Jibhi, Tirthan-valley

Jibhi, frequently referred to as a captivating "hamlet," is the ideal location to unwind and spend quality time with your loved ones. It is surrounded by colourful mountains and set amidst lush green forests. Jibhi is a remote area of Himachal Pradesh that has not undergone development and is surrounded by natural beauty. This location is worth visiting because of the thick pine trees, peaceful freshwater lakes, and spotless temples. After seeing this location, you won't want to leave since you will be enchanted. An added advantage that gives you the impression that you are living in the Victorian Era are the cosy cottages in which you can stay. In the midst of nature, sip on a cup of chai while taking in the fresh air and listening to the birds' lovely chirps.

Hampi, Karnataka

This Karnataka location, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see, especially if you enjoy art and history. Make sure you allow enough time for your tour because there are more than 500 monuments to visit scattered across the lovely hillside backdrop! Just a few kilometres apart, in this peaceful setting, are the political and royal centre of the Vijayanagara empire, temples, and even the quarters of Muslim commanders in the royal army. Hampi's attractiveness is enhanced by the river Tungabhadra, which features coracle boats and stone hills.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Every trekker's bucket list includes Kasol, which has the potential to be dubbed the "Goa of the Hills." It's a tiny settlement on the banks of the Parvati River in the valley that caters to a lot of hippies. The river is perfect for fishing because it is stocked with trout, but you need a permit from the forest department. Additionally, it's a fantastic location for water sports like rafting.

Varkala, Kerala

A peaceful cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea, Varkala is a coastal town in Kerala. Ponnumthuruthu Island, Papasnanam Beach, Kapil Lake, Janardhan Swami temple are some of the sights to see here. You could also just lie down at the beach in a hammock and watch the day go by because the place is that beautiful. Ayurvedic spas and massages are also famous here.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is a lovely city surrounded by pine trees. Its name comes from the Shillong Peak idol Lei Shyllong, which is revered there. Shillong, which rises to a height of 1496 metres, offers relief from the heat felt throughout the nation. This hill town is renowned for its charming scenery and customs. Shillong is pleasant year-round due to its temperate environment. The pleasantness of visiting this hill station is enhanced by the occasional drizzles and the cooling soft wind. The "Scotland of the East" is another name for this location.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, regarded as the "Yoga Capital of the World," is a city in the Himalayan foothills where the Ganga and Chandrabhaga rivers meet. It is also recognised for its adventure sports, historic temples, well-liked eateries, and adventurous activities. With the expansion of the whitewater rafting industry and the emergence of numerous camping and cafe locations, Rishikesh has become a popular destination that can meet the needs of a wide range of visitors.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

The jewel in the crown of the state of Rajasthan is Udaipur, commonly known as the City of Lakes. This city is as wonderful as it is because the stunning Aravalli Hills surround it on all sides. The abundance of natural beauty, captivating temples, and spectacular architecture in this "Venice of the East" make it a must-visit location in India. You can see why Udaipur is the pride of Rajasthan by taking a boat trip through the calm waters of Lake Pichola.

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

A scenic drive from Chennai, Mahabalipuram is a small temple-town. A major sea-port of the Pallava Kingdom, it is also a World Heritage Site. The architecture of the rock-cut temples is beautiful, which everyone goes to see. There are also local craftsmen who keep the art alive of carving idols out of a single stone.

Pondicherry

Go to Puducherry if you wish to visit France but lack the funds to do so. This tiny small town is ideal for a tranquil beach break because of the French influences in its design. It's a good location to go if you want a genuine gourmet experience because the food has a lot of French influence and the beer is inexpensive. You should go to the Auroville temple if you wish to rekindle your spirituality.

Also Read: Here is a list of 6 pet-friendly winter vacation destinations in India

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever