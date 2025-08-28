The report reveals that 39 per cent of travellers consider a trip successful when they return home having learnt something new about the place or its people

People take part in the ‘Athachamayam’ procession in Kochi to mark beginning of Onam 2025 (Representational Pic/PTI)

Indian travellers are embracing experiences that help them connect with a destination's heritage, traditions, and authentic local experiences, fuelling a rise in cultural tourism. About 82 per cent of Indian travellers are keen on visiting destinations primarily for their cultural offerings, with younger generations – millennials (84 per cent) and Gen Z (80 per cent) – leading this rising wave of cultural curiosity, according to a report.

Indian travellers are embracing experiences that help them connect with a destination's heritage, traditions, and authentic local experiences, fuelling a rise in cultural tourism. About 82 per cent of Indian travellers are keen on visiting destinations primarily for their cultural offerings, with younger generations – millennials (84 per cent) and Gen Z (80 per cent) – leading this rising wave of cultural curiosity, according to a report.

Their cultural experiences are not only shaped by the sights they see but the knowledge they gain. The report by travel platform Skyscanner further reveals that 39 per cent of travellers consider a trip successful when they return home having learnt something new about the place or its people.

Festivals fuelling cultural tourism

Indian festivals, which display the country’s rich and diverse culture, are emerging as some of the biggest draws for travellers. About 76 per cent of Indian travellers say they have altered their travel plans to attend a cultural event, underlining how traditions and festivals are no longer side activities but central to holiday decisions.

Furthermore, over half of Indian travellers (55 per cent) have attended local festivals, fairs, or cultural events during their trips.

According to the report, Durga Puja in Kolkata (53 per cent), Lathmar Holi in Barsana (51 per cent), and Onam in Kerala (35 per cent) are among the festivals that Indian travellers are most eager to witness.

Growing interest in heritage sites

Besides festivals, Indian travellers are also increasingly getting drawn towards exploring heritage sites and cities that hold cultural and historical value. About 53 per cent of travellers are drawn to historical cities such as Jaipur and Varanasi, while 39 per cent are inspired to explore UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Taj Mahal in Agra and Hampi in Karnataka.

Celebrated for their festive traditions, architectural grandeur, and local heritage, Kerala (32 per cent) and Rajasthan (30 per cent) have also emerged as India’s culture capitals, the report states.

Exploring underrated destinations

Apart from these well-known festivals and cities, Indian travellers are also curious to explore places that quietly preserve traditions away from the crowd. About 93 per cent respondents are eager to seek out lesser-known destinations offering authentic cultural experiences, signalling a strong appetite for hidden gems.

Highlighting the cultural tourism trend, Neel Ghose, travel trends and destinations expert at Skyscanner, says, “Indian travellers are moving beyond holidays taken only for leisure. The growing quest for depth has given rise to a new archetype – the culture curious traveller – one who seeks knowledge, connection and fulfilment. For them, success is measured in stories carried home that deepen their sense of people and place.”