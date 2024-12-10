India's tourism sector is full of extraordinary possibilities: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

He also emphasised that the significance of tourism lies more in its cultural value than in its economic or business aspects

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday highlighted the immense potential of India's tourism sector, claiming it surpasses that of any other country in the world.

“With over 5,000 years of civilisational history, 43 World Heritage Sites, 56 potential World Heritage Sites, and around 3,500 monuments of national importance, India’s cultural heritage stands as a testament to its global strength,” the minister said while speaking at the ‘Embracing Diversity: Promoting Inclusive Tourism’ session at Rising Rajasthan.

He also emphasised that the significance of tourism lies more in its cultural value than in its economic or business aspects. He pointed out the importance of understanding the cultural elements that have shaped India’s identity.

He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi’ (heritage and development) has propelled the country’s progress, connecting India's historical uniqueness with its modern achievements.

The minister attributed India's position as the world's fastest-growing economy to its deep-rooted cultural pride.

He also discussed India’s remarkable progress in the tourism sector, citing improvements such as a 1,50,000 km road network, the development of 500 new air routes, the construction of 150 new airports, and the introduction of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat.

He said that the completion of 100 tourism infrastructure projects has ushered in a new era of connectivity and ease of travel. The success of the G-20 presidency, which spotlighted over 60 Indian destinations, has also piqued global interest in the country.

“As a result, India's tourism sector generated 76.17 million jobs, up from 69.56 million in 2013-2014, and foreign exchange earnings rose from $19.69 billion in 2014 to $28.07 billion in 2023, marking a 42.53 per cent increase,” he said.

He also emphasised that the Ministry of Tourism is focused on developing tourism as a driver of sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

Key initiatives include enhancing the overall tourist experience, developing new destinations, empowering individuals with tourism skills, fostering private sector participation, and creating favourable conditions in partnership with states and union territories.

Shekhawat also highlighted Rajasthan’s exemplary role in the tourism sector, noting that it contributes about 12 per cent to the state’s GDP, the highest in India. Tourist arrivals in Rajasthan are expected to rise from 5.38 crore in 2019 to 18.07 crore in 2023.

As part of the Golden Triangle Circuit, Rajasthan attracts 35 per cent of India’s foreign tourists. The state is home to nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites and is a top choice for ‘destination weddings’ and ‘heritage and leisure tourism’.

Additionally, Rajasthan boasts 68 per cent of India’s heritage hotels. The state’s tourism potential is further bolstered by the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Dedicated Freight Corridor, with significant portions in Rajasthan.

Shekhawat noted the growth in investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Rajasthan, from ₹1,689 crore in 2015-16 to ₹4,847 crore in 2023-24. Rajasthan was the first state to grant industrial status to the tourism and hospitality sector, a model now being adopted by other states and union territories.

The Ministry of Tourism has also created a handbook for other states to replicate Rajasthan's success. Both the central and state governments are working collaboratively to make Rajasthan a major global destination as part of the state’s Vision 2047.

The Union Minister affirmed that the Ministry of Tourism is committed to supporting Rajasthan’s tourism development and will continue to offer all necessary cooperation to ensure its growth.

