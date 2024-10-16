Breaking News
Interesting facts to undisclosed tips, here is a first-time traveller’s guide to Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Updated on: 16 October,2024 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

The remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands have become one of India's most attractive tourist destinations. Here is a travel guide to the region based on first-hand experience, including interesting facts and things that no one usually knows before visiting the islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to many pristine beaches (Pic: Raaina Jain)

Key Highlights

  1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a popular tourist destination in India
  2. With rich biodiversity and culture, the region boasts of pristine beaches and forests
  3. Responsible tourism is key to maintain the natural and cultural ecosystems in the area

Located around 1400 km east of mainland India in the Bay of Bengal is an archipelago of islands that is not only significant to the country’s rich biodiversity but also its history and culture. The remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands are scattered like gems in the vast ocean, offering visitors a chance to explore crystal-clear turquoise waters, trek through dense forests boasting diverse flora and fauna and learn more about the indigenous tribes who lend the islands their identity.

