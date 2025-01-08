MakeMyTrip introduces part payment option for international flight bookings

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 January,2025 01:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The exact percentage of the upfront payment will be determined by factors such as the airline, travel sector, and the advance purchase window

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Wednesday announced it has introduced a part payment option for travellers to get a confirmed booking on international flights by paying between 10 to 40 per cent of the total fare upfront.


The exact percentage of the upfront payment will be determined by factors such as the airline, travel sector, and the advance purchase window.


The remaining balance must be paid either before the travel date or within 45 days of booking, whichever comes first, at no additional cost.


"This industry-first feature addresses a common pain point for travellers, particularly larger families or groups, who may find it challenging to pay the entire ticket amount upfront when booking an international flight.

Users opting for the part payment option can modify their confirmed bookings after completing the full payment as per fare rules," MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

Saujanya Shrivastava, chief operating officer -- Flights, Holidays & Gulf, MakeMyTrip, said, "This industry-first part-payment feature exemplifies our commitment, empowering more Indians to book international flights with greater convenience and flexibility."

The initial response has been encouraging, with adoption observed among solo travellers, pairs, and families for both long-haul and short-haul international flights, the company said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

