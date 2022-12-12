Mindful Travel: 6 ways to make your holiday more fulfilling

As travel returns to pre-Covid levels, people are seeking experiences which are more immersive, and being mindful of their journeys

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

As global restrictions eased, travel came back in-style. Whether it is a city-break, or a reclusive retreat, travellers sought diverse experiences. Post-covid, people have become more conscious of their consumption patterns around the world. Several have turned to being mindful in their everyday lives, from what they wear to what they consume, it is only fair that travel was the next to follow. We spoke to travellers, industry folks, and a mindfulness expert who weigh in on the trend and share tips on being more mindful.

