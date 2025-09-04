Among the most searched destinations, Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto lead the list, recording growth of 59 per cent, 158 per cent, and 53 per cent year-on-year respectively

Among the most searched destinations, Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto lead the list, recording growth of 59 per cent, 158 per cent, and 53 per cent year-on-year respectively. Osaka stood out with the highest uptick in travel interest, underlining its rising popularity for city experiences and proximity to attractions such as Universal Studios Japan and Nara deer park.

Indian travelers are showing increasing interest in Japan, with data from a travel platform revealing a 68 per cent year-on-year increase in searches between May 15 and August 15, compared to the same period last year.

Beyond the top three, Agoda’s data revealed rising interest from Indian travelers in Japanese destinations including Fujikawaguchiko (+36 per cent) and Sapporo (+18 per cent) in the top five, followed by Hakone (+46 per cent), Okinawa (+47 per cent), Fukuoka (+14 per cent), Yokohama (+20 per cent) and Nagoya (+41 per cent) rounding out the top ten. Notably, Nagoya entered the top ten for the first time this year, replacing Narita.

The platform’s latest data reveals that Indian travelers are showing growing interest in a wider variety of Japanese destinations. In addition to traditional urban favorites, many of the top choices, such as Fujikawaguchiko, Hakone, and Sapporo, are celebrated for their scenic landscapes and leisure experiences, indicating a growing preference for nature and relaxation. Others, like Okinawa and Fukuoka, offer unique cultural and coastal experiences. This trend highlights a shift toward discovering a broader variety of Japan’s diverse regions, from mountain retreats to vibrant cities and coastal escapes.

Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, said, “Japan’s mix of modern cities, cultural heritage, and natural beauty is striking a chord with Indian travelers like never before. What we are seeing is that travelers are not only choosing traditional hotspots like Tokyo but are also exploring beyond, with Osaka and other cities quickly gaining popularity. Families can enjoy theme parks and kid-friendly attractions, couples can chase romantic escapes in Kyoto and Hakone, while groups of friends can opt for leisure getaways in places like Okinawa. At Agoda, we’re making it easier to plan these journeys end-to-end, with convenient choices for flights, stays, and curated experiences across Japan.”