When last checked on Saturday morning, online booking platforms showed rooms still available at some hotels and lodges, even though a few establishments are charging upwards of Rs 10,000 per night due to the surge in demand

Decorations at a gate of the Ram temple ahead of Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: PTI

Listen to this article New Year's Eve: Ayodhya hotels nearly sold out, Ram Temple trust extends 'darshan' timings x 00:00

The temple town of Ayodhya is gearing up for a massive influx of devotees and tourists as the new year approaches, marking the end of the first English calendar year since the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple was held on January 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

With nearly all accommodations in Ayodhya and neighbouring Faizabad fully booked, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended 'darshan' timings for the devotees and made extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated crowd.

"We are ready to welcome the devotees this new year. All our rooms have been booked in advance till January 15," Ankit Mishra, owner of a local hotel in Ayodhya, said.



When last checked on Saturday morning, online booking platforms showed rooms still available at some hotels and lodges, even though a few establishments are charging upwards of Rs 10,000 per night due to the surge in demand.

Ayodhya has witnessed a spike in religious tourism since the consecration ceremony earlier this year, and while the Hindu new year in 'Chaitra' (March-April) holds traditional significance, the English new year is also seeing a rise in devotional fervour.



"A large number of devotees visit religious sites and offer prayers on January 1, seeking the blessings of Ram Lalla at the start of the year," Ramakant Tiwari, a local priest, said.

To ensure smooth crowd management and security, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar said, "There will be robust security arrangements at the Ram Temple, Hanumangarhi, Lata Chowk, Guptar Ghat, Surajkund, and other popular sites."

The temple trust has also made comprehensive preparations to handle the swelling crowd, particularly between December 30 and the first two weeks of January.

A trust representative said, "Extended 'darshan' timings and strategic arrangements have been made to ensure a seamless experience for all the devotees."

The consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hundreds of people from all walks of life, marked an upsurge in tourism activities in Ayodhya as well as Uttar Pradesh.

According to the state tourism department, 32.18 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in 2022, which rose to 32.98 crore in the first six months of 2024.

The increase in tourist footfalls has been attributed to the significant contributions of Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi), the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement last week.

"Following the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in January last year, Uttar Pradesh saw a significant rise in tourist influx within the first six months. In January alone, a record-breaking seven crore tourists visited, marking the highest number of visitors to any place in a single month," the government said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.