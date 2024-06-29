Planning a trip to Sri Lanka? New visa cost changes you need to know

The involvement of third-party providers has led to an increase in overall Sri Lankan visa costs due to the service fees charged by the agency, on top of the standard visa fees. This additional financial burden could be a deterrent for budget-conscious Indian travellers or those making last-minute travel plans

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Endowed with scenic landscapes and historical architecture, Sri Lanka is amongst one of the top destinations for Indian tourists. Iconic spots like the ancient city of Anuradhapura, Bentota's serene beaches, and the sacred Temple of the Tooth in Kandy have long been popular destinations for Indians.