Several places in Kashmir receive fresh snowfall

The famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam received fresh overnight snowfall

Several places in Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday while the plains received intermittent rains, officials said here.

The famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam received fresh overnight snowfall, the officials said.

They said snowfall was also recorded in Anantnag, Zojila Pass, Banihal, Sadhna Pass, and Machil in Kupwara, and Razdan Pass in Bandipora.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by overnight intermittent rains, they added.

The Meteorological Department said in the past 24 hours, Kashmir experienced light to moderate rain in the plains, and light to moderate snow over the higher reaches with isolated moderate to heavy snowfall.

The MeT Office said while the weather is likely to remain cloudy it will be generally dry from February 21-24. Light to moderate rain or snow is possible at most places, with isolated heavy falls, during February 25-28.

Kashmir has witnessed a mostly dry winter this year with the months of January and February recording a precipitation deficit of around 80 per cent.

However, the wet weather spell along with the forecast of more precipitation have raised hopes among the people of reducing the high rainfall deficit in Kashmir.

