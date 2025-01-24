As Singapore celebrates 60 years of friendship with India, Indian travellers can look forward to a year of surprises including insider stories, hidden gems, and exclusive travel experiences

The calendar is action-packed and full of experiences, entertainment, and offers celebrating this enduring friendship. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

As two Asian nations with shared histories and deep cultural ties, India and Singapore share extensive connections that go far beyond the 288 weekly flights linking both countries. With 2025 marking 60 years of bilateral relations between India and Singapore, Indian consumers can look forward to an action-packed calendar of experiences, entertainment, and offers celebrating this enduring friendship, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced today.

Friends and fans of Singapore in India have much to look forward to in 2025. The Gamechangers Studio show and 60 Insiders panel will offer travel enthusiasts a multi-dimensional way to discover Singapore’s unique spirit and hidden gems, through the eyes of prominent tastemakers and visionaries across both India and Singapore. HIDDEN GEMS, presented through a unique musical journey by one of India’s celebrated artists, whose name will be revealed later, will uncover Singapore’s best-kept secrets, through a curation of familiar urban sounds that make the city feel like a home away from home for Indian visitors.

Travel enthusiasts can also expect a year-long surge of wanderlust with Friends Of Singapore, a first-of-kind platform launched to offer Indian content creators with Singapore’s unique perspective on discerning, experiential travel, unlocking a new level of powerful storytelling for their audiences through the destination’s hidden gem experiences. Later in the year, indulge in exclusive Singapore programming at Subko – Specialty Coffee Roasters, Bakehouse and Fine Cacao, celebrating the rich resonances between India and Singapore through the medium of food and design.

In addition to exciting content that celebrate the special connection shared between the two countries, Indian visitors in Singapore can also look forward to a suite of privileges and deals under the Just Between Us Friends consumer campaigns. From January to December 2025, travellers from India visiting CapitaLand Malls, Changi Airport Group, ION Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Paragon and Mustafa will enjoy attractive deals, by these popular retail institutions in Singapore to celebrate this milestone year. In addition, 12 participating leading travel agents across India, Air India, IndiGO and Singapore Airlines will be running exciting campaigns to encourage travelling to Singapore in 2025.

Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General for the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore High Commission in Mumbai, on the occasion, said, “As we celebrate 60 years of friendship between India and Singapore, it is truly heartwarming to reflect on the ever-strengthening bonds that have flourished between our nations. This milestone offers a wonderful opportunity to honour the deep cultural connections and common experiences that we have built throughout our shared histories, and that will continue to draw our peoples ever closer together in the years to come.”

Markus Tan, regional director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, STB, said, “One of the most rewarding aspects of Singapore being a much-loved destination for Indian travellers, is witnessing the plentiful affinities shared by our two nations. This year, we warmly invite our friends in India to join us in exciting experiences and exclusive offers that celebrate these connections. We look forward to inspiring a renewed discovery of Singapore, ushering in the next decade of rewarding friendship between our countries.”

Highlights

Indian audiences and travellers will be treated to a curated lineup of Singapore exclusives in 2025. These include:



The Gamechangers Studio: Go behind the scenes with visionary Indian thought leaders across lifestyle, culture, and business, whose passions are driving the transformation of what it means to be Indian today. Watch as they open up about the boundary-breaking spirit that animates their lives in and out of the workplace, as well as their extraordinary experiences and connections with Singapore. Set to launch in March, the show’s inaugural episode features Subko Co-Founder & Creative Director, Rahul Reddy, who spills the beans on carving out a path for South Asian specialty coffee, fine cacao, and craft bakes, and the inspirations he finds in Singapore’s diasporic Indian community. Other guests include Rochelle Pinto (Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India), Riyaaz Amlani (Founder and Managing Director, Impresario Hospitality & Entertainment), and more.

60 Insiders: Hear from an inner circle of expert insiders throughout 2025, as they share their travel stories, hidden gems, and pro tips to experiencing Singapore inside-out. These 60 prominent personalities, spanning India and Singapore’s vibrant lifestyle scenes, range from acclaimed business personalities like Apoorva Mehta (CEO, Dharma Productions) and Siddhant Kamath (Director, Natural Ice Creams), to important cultural voices like Akshita Bhanj Deo (Editor-in-Chief, Travel+Leisure India & South Asia) and Yung Raja (musician, Singapore), to travel and tourism industry luminaries like Vishal Suri (Managing Director, SOTC India) and Pirakash T (Head of Revenue & Growth, Museum of Ice Cream, Singapore).

Hidden Gems: Embark on a musical journey with one of Indian’s celebrated artistes, whose name will be revealed later, as he brings Singapore’s hidden gems to life through his signature soundscape, incorporating familiar urban sounds that remind him of India. His journey will take fans through buzzy design neighbourhoods, colourful hawker centres, and even an unexpected spot of green in the heart of the city.

Friends Of Singapore: Follow your favourite content creators as they join the Friends of Singapore community and undergo the Made in Singapore academy to experience how to take their storytelling to the next level and create distinctive spirit of travel made extraordinary. They will then put these new perspectives to good use by travelling Singapore and creating evocative stories around the destination’s most unique hidden-gem experiences, from sunset yacht sailing off the coast of Sentosa to souvenir hunting at Jewel Changi Airport. This programme will culminate in a member of the Friends of Singapore community being crowned the Travel Content Creator of the Year.

Subko X Singapore: Specialty coffee, fine cacao and craft bake enthusiasts, stay tuned for an exciting collaboration between the STB and Subko, where the richness of Singapore’s culture will be blended with Subko’s exceptional craftmanship.

Just Between Us Friends Programme: Indian visitors in Singapore can look forward to exclusive privileges and benefits from leading retailers in Singapore, including Jewel Changi Airport, CapitaLand, ION, Paragon and Mustafa by flashing their Indian passport at the redemption counters.

Additionally, 12 participating travel agents across India, Air India, IndiGO and Singapore Airlines will be running exciting campaigns for their customers travelling to Singapore in 2025. Travellers can discover all the deals on VisitSingapore.com now.