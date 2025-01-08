Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > These are the cheapest travel destinations in 2025 Report

These are the cheapest travel destinations in 2025: Report

Updated on: 08 January,2025 03:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to Skycscanner's latest report, one in three Indian travellers (31 per cent) are inspired by affordable travel destinations, while almost one in four (23 per cent) are motivated by knowing the cheapest places to visit

These are the cheapest travel destinations in 2025: Report

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article
These are the cheapest travel destinations in 2025: Report
x
00:00

Every year, Indians set their travel goals for the next six to 12 months. While that comes from everything they have heard, it is also influenceed by the amount of money need to save up to travel to the destinatons. While some spend lavishly, there are others who look at affordable options to see more places.


According to Skycscanner's latest report, one in three Indian travellers (31 per cent) are inspired by affordable travel destinations, while almost one in four (23 per cent) are motivated by knowing the cheapest places to visit. In 2024, high costs were a key barrier for Indian travellers, with 32 per cent citing it as the reason for taking fewer holidays. 
 
Global travel app Skyscanner has curated a list of the best value-for-money locations for 2025 that Indian travellers can look forward to, with prices as low as Rs 8,390. 


Cheapest Destinations for 2025     Flight prices in 2025 
1 Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh                   From Rs 8,390 
2 Kochi, Kerala                                    From Rs 9,898 
3 Jaisalmer, Rajasthan                        From Rs 9,898 
4 New Delhi, India                             From Rs 10,220 
5 Phnom Penh, Cambodia                 From Rs 12,262 
6 Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir           From Rs 12,370 
7 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia                 From Rs 17,425 
8 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates  From Rs 22,588 
9 Muscat, Oman                               From Rs 22,588 
10 Davao, Philippines                       From Rs 23,557 


While one may think about the basis of cheapest destinations, the application has said that the methodology includes "analysis of millions of flight bookings and calculated the median return economy seat price for all departure cities within each market. The analysis covers all departure and return dates in 2025, based on data available as of November 2024. It includes both direct and connecting flights, while excluding promotional fares and sales to focus on standard economy pricing. The top 10 destinations were then carefully curated by considering additional factors such as traveller suitability ensuring the list is both data-driven and highly relevant for travellers."  

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ayodhya jaisalmer Lifestyle news Travel trends travel news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK