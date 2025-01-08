According to Skycscanner's latest report, one in three Indian travellers (31 per cent) are inspired by affordable travel destinations, while almost one in four (23 per cent) are motivated by knowing the cheapest places to visit

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article These are the cheapest travel destinations in 2025: Report x 00:00

Every year, Indians set their travel goals for the next six to 12 months. While that comes from everything they have heard, it is also influenceed by the amount of money need to save up to travel to the destinatons. While some spend lavishly, there are others who look at affordable options to see more places.

In 2024, high costs were a key barrier for Indian travellers, with 32 per cent citing it as the reason for taking fewer holidays.



Global travel app Skyscanner has curated a list of the best value-for-money locations for 2025 that Indian travellers can look forward to, with prices as low as Rs 8,390.

Cheapest Destinations for 2025 Flight prices in 2025

1 Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh From Rs 8,390

2 Kochi, Kerala From Rs 9,898

3 Jaisalmer, Rajasthan From Rs 9,898

4 New Delhi, India From Rs 10,220

5 Phnom Penh, Cambodia From Rs 12,262

6 Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir From Rs 12,370

7 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia From Rs 17,425

8 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates From Rs 22,588

9 Muscat, Oman From Rs 22,588

10 Davao, Philippines From Rs 23,557

While one may think about the basis of cheapest destinations, the application has said that the methodology includes "analysis of millions of flight bookings and calculated the median return economy seat price for all departure cities within each market. The analysis covers all departure and return dates in 2025, based on data available as of November 2024. It includes both direct and connecting flights, while excluding promotional fares and sales to focus on standard economy pricing. The top 10 destinations were then carefully curated by considering additional factors such as traveller suitability ensuring the list is both data-driven and highly relevant for travellers."