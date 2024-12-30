The vibrant two-day celebration, curated by the Gypsy Travel Network, blends together travel, culture and global cuisine in a single setting, allowing you to seamlessly plan, customise and book your dream vacation all in one go

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article The Gypsy Travel Festival's third edition to take place on January 11 - 12 in Mumbai x 00:00

As the world embraces new ways of exploring, The Gypsy Travel Festival is all set to take place on January 11 - 12 in Mumbai in Bandra Kurla Complex at Jio World Drive. It will be the third edition of an Indian curated travel showcase offering travellers a gateway to the world’s most enchanting adventures. The vibrant two-day celebration, curated by the Gypsy Travel Network, blends together travel, culture and global cuisine in a single setting, allowing you to seamlessly plan, customise and book your dream vacation all in one go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival serves as a unique platform, fostering meaningful connections between key players in the travel industry and eager explorers, offering personalised guidance for those seeking adventures beyond the ordinary. Attendees can immerse themselves in virtual reality tours to dream destinations, participate in interactive workshops like perfume-making and origami, enjoy live performances and bespoke experiences artistically recreated to bring alive the richness of global traditions. With exclusive festival-only offers that simplify the booking process, expert insights from industry leaders and over 300 travel products exhibited across the 7 continents, attendees will leave with personalised inspiration for their next vacation, at unbeatable prices.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Sumit Lulla, festival director, stated, “Travel has evolved beyond simply ticking off destinations; it is now about discovering new places, meeting remarkable people, connecting with diverse cultures and crafting unforgettable stories along the way. Our goal is to build a thriving community of aspiring travellers through both online and offline mediums, making us India’s most trusted source of information to elevate your next trip.”

Today, India is witnessing an exhilarating revival in travel, holding the top spot in the APAC Travel Confidence Index. In this dynamic setting, The Gypsy Travel Festival emerges as more than just a source of inspiration—it serves as a pivotal platform for turning travel aspirations into reality. This is your opportunity to turn those long-held desires into unforgettable adventures that will stay with you forever. Just in time for the summer break, whether you are a seasoned traveller or planning your next escape, The Gypsy Travel Festival is your trusted guide every step of the way.