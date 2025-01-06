Tourists struggle to see Taj Mahal as thick fog covers the monument during the first weekend of 2025

While many tourists visited Agra to see the majestic Taj Mahal, they could barely see the monument because it was covered in a thick fog. However, that did not stop them from clicking classic tourist-y pictures while there

In the latest update, the fog has cleared a bit improving visibility. The temperature in Agra was recorded at 12.4 degree Celsius at 8 am this morning. Photo Courtesy: X/File pic

As many tourists visit Agra every year to marvel at the Taj Mahal, the last weekend saw many people struggle to see the celebrated Indian monument. It was because the city was covered in a thick fog and with that the monument was also shrouded for eager visitors coming to see it over three days.



Locals had noted that earlier foggy conditions had significantly reduced visibility, making it challenging to view the monument clearly.

Many seem to have come and left but not without taking photos of the ivory white monument. It was built between 1631 and 1653 in Uttar Pradesh by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz to house her tomb in it; the mausoleum also houses his tomb. Over the years, many lovers have visited the city to see it as it has grown to become a symbol of love. So imagine, when many of them and other tourists from all over were not able to see it in its full splendour.

Some tourists had a funny take on it, as they pointed towards the monument while sitting on the bench, but not much appeared of it appeared in the photo, except a dense fog. However, that did not deter them from spending time there.

