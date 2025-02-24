Travelling to Australia? Here's all you need to know about Canberra’s Enlighten Festival taking place this February-March

At the heart of the festival, Enlighten Illuminations will transform iconic national landmarks with stunning large-scale projections, soundscapes, and captivating storytelling

The Enlighten Festival will take place from February 28 to March 10. Photos Courtesy: Visit Canberra

Canberra is all set to host the annual Enlighten Festival returns from February 28 to March 10 as Australia’s capital will once again come alive with mesmerising light displays, immersive experiences, and a thrilling lineup of events that celebrate creativity and culture.

At the heart of the festival, Enlighten Illuminations will transform iconic national landmarks with stunning large-scale projections, soundscapes, and captivating storytelling. Created by leading contemporary artists and brought to life by the renowned projection experts, The Electric Canvas, these breathtaking visuals will light up Canberra's skyline from 8 – 11 pm each night. But that's not all, the festival goers can dive into a diverse range of events, including the beloved Lights ! Canberra! Action! short film festival, and the immersive Symphony in the Park.



Here's your complete guide:

Enlighten Illuminations & Installations (March 1 - 11)

The heart of the festival, Enlighten Illuminations, transforms Canberra’s most iconic attractions into vibrant canvases of digital art. Witness stunning architectural projections of light, sound and movement at Australian Parliament House, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Gallery of Australia, Questacon, the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, and the National Library of Australia.

Enlighten: The Night Shift (February 28 – March 10)

As the sun sets, Canberra comes alive with Enlighten: The Night Shift—a series of exclusive after-dark experiences across the city. Enjoy both free and ticketed events at Canberra’s national attractions, cultural institutions, and businesses, all offering unique Enlighten-themed activities under the night sky.

Enlighten: Beyond

Venture beyond the National Triangle and uncover unexpected and captivating experiences on offer in the city during the festival period. Enlighten: Beyond highlights include:

1. An engaging and educational family-friendly, 90-minute guided tour at the National Zoo & Aquarium

2. A stargazing experience at Mt Stromlo Observatory, featuring expert talks on the wonders of the universe, and view some of the most interesting features of the Southern Hemisphere sky

Lights! Canberra! Action! (March 7)

Celebrate local filmmaking at the much-loved Lights! Canberra! Action! short film festival. This year’s theme, "Looking back, looking forward," invites emerging filmmakers to showcase their creative interpretations. Set up a picnic under the stars at the Old Parliament House Senate Rose Gardens, enjoy delicious brews from BentSpoke Brewing Co., and watch the top 12 finalist films come to life on the big screen.

Symphony in the Park (March 9)

Experience an unforgettable evening of live music under the stars as Melbourne’s soul and funk band, The Bamboos, take the stage alongside the Canberra Symphony Orchestra. Held at Commonwealth Park, this spectacular event blends cinematic soundscapes, high-energy performances, and orchestral brilliance, making it one of the most anticipated nights of the festival.

Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing blend of art, light, and culture as the Enlighten Festival 2025 brings a whole new level of brilliance to Canberra. With each corner of the city sparkling with creativity, the festival promises to be a celebration like no other—an unmissable experience that will leave you in awe.