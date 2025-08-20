Between February and July 2025, domestic accommodation searches for stays in Mumbai during concert dates rose noticeably compared to two weeks earlier

It is going to be a busy next few months in Mumbai as the city not only sees Enrique Iglesias but also Travis Scott, Akon and Passenger perform in the city. As people get ready to witness them live, they are also looking for accommodation in the city, and that has set the searches soaring, according to a new report. Digital travel platform Agoda’s latest data shows how concerts by global stars are attracting more and more domestic travellers, putting Mumbai firmly in the spotlight for music-led tourism.

Digital travel platform Agoda’s latest data shows how concerts by global stars are attracting more and more domestic travellers, putting Mumbai firmly in the spotlight for music-led tourism.

Between February and July 2025, domestic accommodation searches for stays in Mumbai during concert dates rose noticeably compared to two weeks earlier. US singer-songwriter Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour scheduled for November 19 drove a 110 per cent increase in accommodation searches, Spanish singer songwriter Enrique Iglesias’ shows on October 29 and 30 recorded a 160 per cent rise, while US singer songwriter Akon’s November 16 performance registered 20 per cent growth.

This momentum builds on the landmark Coldplay concerts in January 2025, which generated 3,300 times more domestic accommodation searches on the platform compared to the week before the announcement. With more and more major names across a variety of musical genres scheduled to perform in the city, Mumbai is emerging as a key player on the global live music circuit.

“Mumbai’s live music calendar is more diverse than ever, attracting fans from across the country to experience global artists in world-class venues,” said Gaurav Malik, country director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda. “The data shows a clear link between major concert announcements and travel interest, pointing to a healthy future for music-led tourism in the city.”



Elsewhere, Naman Pugalia, who is the chief business officer - Live Events at BookMyShow, believes live entertainment in India is entering a new era defined by decentralisation. He explains, "Audiences today are geography-agnostic, willing to travel across the country for world-class experiences, while international and Indian artists are increasingly venturing beyond metros, making India an unmissable stop on the global touring map. Coldplay proved the scale of music-led travel when Ahmedabad became a spotlight city, drawing over 2,22,000 fans from over 500 cities and generating an estimated Rs 641 crore economic impact in one weekend."



With Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour, he says India will see its first multi-city movement within the same touring cycle with Delhi-NCR in October, Mumbai in November, creating a cultural corridor. "Live music is no longer a single-city moment but an interconnected network of cultural routes, fuelling demand across aviation, hospitality, retail and local infrastructure."

As more global acts include Mumbai in their tours, the city’s cultural rhythm is resonating far beyond its borders, opening new opportunities for hotels, venues, and local businesses, setting the tone for the rest of the year for music concerts in Mumbai, and India.



With Sunburn shifting to the city for its 2025 edition in December, and Lollapalooza taking place in January in 2026, the music concert season is going to be bubbling as people not only from neighbouring cities, but all around the country come to spend time in the city to enjoy its vibe, food and drink.