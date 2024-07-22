Breaking News
Vacation Vibes Packing essentials for a stylish summer getaway

Vacation Vibes: Packing essentials for a stylish summer getaway

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Fashion experts share tips on creating a capsule wardrobe for your next vacation, and packing tips to maximise versatility

Vacation Vibes: Packing essentials for a stylish summer getaway

Pallavi Singhee and Aryan Nalawade

Overpacking for your next trip can turn a dream vacation into a baggage nightmare. Not only does it lead to hefty airline fees, but struggling with a bulging suitcase can strain your back and steal the joy of exploring.But, fear not. You can ditch the overstuffed suitcase and embrace stress-free packing. This season, unveil the magic of the capsule wardrobe for your vacation. Imagine creating a collection of versatile pieces that mix and match seamlessly, allowing you to craft countless outfits with minimal effort. Fashion experts share a comprehensive guide to help you build a capsule wardrobe specifically tailored to your dream getaway, whether it's a beachside escape, a bustling city adventure, or a thrilling exploration of nature. Get ready to pack light, travel smart, and look effortlessly stylish throughout your entire vacation!

