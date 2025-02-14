Valentine's Day 2025: Ditch bouquets to visit these six flower festivals in India

According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 report, garden lovers are blooming like never before, with a whopping 90 per cent of Indians sharing that they enjoy visiting gardens while on holiday

As people are busy celebrating Valentine's Day today, anticipation is rising for those hoping to spend romantic time with their loved ones to celebrate.



Besides exchanging Valentine's Day gifts like chocolates and perfumes, why not plan a trip with your partner if you're looking to create special memories? For the wanderlust-struck romantics out there, the world’s most stunning flower festivals offer the perfect opportunity to keep the spirit of Valentine’s alive every season.

Whether it’s cherry blossoms, sunflower fields, or lavender meadows, these breathtaking spots are ready to set the stage for your ultimate love story.

Skyscanner’s travel and destinations expert, Mohit Joshi, says “Flower festivals offer a romantic and picturesque landscape for those celebrating love, so it is not a surprise to see this coming up as a trend for Indian travellers. Our insights show that more people are seeing the importance of creating core memories collectively, so what better way to do so than travel? A key tip to visiting such highly anticipated festivals, is to plan in advance as much as possible. It helps to get in before the crowd comes in, so do some research around when the flowers come to bloom, and try to visit at the start of it or near the end of the season. Another tip would be to have some flexibility to fly in a few days before your original travel date, because often that flexibility will allow you to find a better deal. Use the Skyscanner Month tool to have a bird’s eye view on when is the cheapest to fly to your destination.”

1. The Tulip Festival in Srinagar – A Rainbow You Can Walk Through

When to Go: Late March to mid-April

Spring in Srinagar hits different, especially when the Tulip Festival turns the city into a technicolor dream. Picture fields bursting with tulips in every shade of red, yellow, and purple—it’s like nature’s love letter to you! And while you’re there, don’t miss a shikara ride on Dal Lake. Float across the tranquil waters, snap Insta-perfect shots, and soak in the snow-capped mountain vibes. Romantic getaway = sorted!

2. Yeouido Spring Flower Festival – Seoul’s Most Beautiful Season of Love

When to Go: April 6–15

Japan’s cherry blossoms are iconic, but Seoul’s are equally breathtaking! The Yeouido Spring Flower Festival is like stepping straight into a K-drama scene—cherry blossoms lining the Han River, creating the perfect dreamy backdrop for you and your bae. Stroll along Yunjung-ro Road to admire stunning flower installations or hop on an Eland Cruise for unique views of the blossoms. And you won’t be the only one – Skyscanner has observed 40% increase in YoY search for flights to Seoul during cherry blossoms season in March.



3. International Flower Festival in Gangtok, Sikkim

When to Go: April and May

Sikkim isn’t just about Himalayan views and monasteries. The International Flower Festival in Gangtok is a riot of colour, with over 1,000 species of flowers on display. The vibe is festive and the flowers? Absolutely Instagrammable. Take a selfie with the dazzling array of flowers, and don’t forget to capture the beautiful mountain backdrop. Throw in a little Sikkimese traditional dress for that extra pop!



4. Flower Carpet in Brussels, Belgium – A Colourful Explosion of Love

When to Go: Mid-August

Brussels isn’t just about its iconic chocolates and waffles; it’s also home to the stunning Flower Carpet festival. For one weekend every two years, the Grand-Place is transformed into a colorful tapestry made entirely of begonias. It’s an art form that literally takes your breath away. While you're there, dive into the quirky vibes of the Atomium, explore the funky streets, or get lost in surreal art at the Magritte Museum.



5. Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival – The Pink Paradise, You Never Knew You Needed

When to Go: Mid-November

With over half (56 per cent) of travellers buzzing to witness cherry blossoms in 2025, Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the top destinations to consider. Imagine walking through a forest of soft pink petals falling like confetti—this is India’s answer to Japan’s Sakura, with a laid-back mountain twist. Last year’s addition of a Japanese village brought even more cultural flair, blending local charm with international vibes.



It’s no surprise Shillong is one of the most popular destinations for Indian travellers in 2025, according to Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2025 report. So, when you’re not soaking in the pink magic, go explore Elephant Falls, Ward’s Lake, and dive deeper into the Japanese charm with a tour of Lady Hydari Park, all just an hour from Shillong Airport.



6. The Valley of Flowers National Park – Nature’s Love Story in Uttarakhand

When to Go: Early October

The Valley of Flowers is a real-life fairytale. This UNESCO World Heritage Site features wildflowers against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks. Between June and October, the valley comes alive with a vibrant tapestry of flowers, including the rare Himalayan blue poppy, Brahma Kamal, and orchids - perfect for nature lovers looking to reconnect with the planet (and each other!). Interestingly, Skyscanner has noted a 21% YoY rise in searches for flights to Dehradun in October and a 28% increase in searches during the month as compared to September