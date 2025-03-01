Visiting the US? Here's why Santa Monica should be on your travel itinerary

With its pristine coastline, iconic pier, and opportunities for outdoor adventure, there's always something to do in Santa Monica, whether you're catching a sunset or riding the waves

The long, wide expanse of Santa Monica Beach is distinguished from other Southern California shorelines by the sheer extent of available activities such as beachcombing, swimming, and surfing experiences. Photo Courtesy: Visit Santa Monica

Santa Monica offers the perfect blend of laid-back luxury and vibrant cityscape full of adventure, art and style tied together by its walkability, making it easy to explore this coastal gem at your own pace. With its pristine coastline, iconic pier, and opportunities for outdoor adventure, there's always something to do, whether you're catching a sunset or riding the waves. Santa Monica is home to upscale accommodations, world-class restaurants, swanky nightlife and unmatched shopping, all rubbing shoulders with the carefree surf culture that can only be found by the Santa Monica Bay.

Santa Monica pier attractions

Pacific Park

Santa Monica Pier is an ideal destination for families and visitors of any age. Explore the Pier’s Pacific Ocean views, souvenir shops, arcade with more than 200 games, and numerous food and drink options. Check out Pacific Park, a full-service amusement park with more than 6 million yearly visitors, where the solar-powered, over-water Ferris wheel makes it the only one of its kind in the region. It features a five-story West Coaster roller coaster and a nine-story Pacific Plunge tower ride.

Photo-ops

Make memories and grab photos at some of the state’s most Instagrammable spots, including the official end of Route 66 sign and the blue and yellow Santa Monica Pier sign.

Route 66

For those completing Route 66, do not forget to stop at Santa Monica Travel & Tourism’s Visitor Information Kiosk along Palisades Park or the Pier Shop in the carousel building for your official Route 66 certificate.

Laidback days

By day, marvel at the historic Looff Hippodrome Carousel, check out the street performers, or snag a stick of puffy cotton candy. For an evening adventure, grab a drink, funnel cake or Smashie’s Burger and admire the unforgettable views of Malibu and the South Bay. Stick around past sunset and you might just catch live local music to accompany the sound of nearby waves.

Ocean-front walk

The adjoining Ocean Front Walk is a wide, paved footpath lined with shops and restaurants. Kids love South Beach Park that includes a stone-walled sandbox, concrete Viking ship and interactive dragon’s head. A row of volleyball courts are available at Ocean Park North Beach on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dining

The Santa Monica Pier has several restaurants, ranging from fine seafood to classic American dishes. Visitors come for the views over the Pacific Ocean as much for the food.

Fishing

Fishing from the Santa Monica Pier is a popular pastime among locals and visitors. Santa Monica Pier Bait & Tackle offers gear and bait for fishing in the ocean and no license is needed.

Visit the Aquarium

Grab a bit of shade and play with the underwater locals under the Santa Monica Pier at Heal the Bay Aquarium. This all-ages aquarium features over 100 local marine animals and wildlife species. Do not forget to visit the touch tank’s hermit crabs, sea urchins and sea cucumbers and check out developing and newborn pups at the shark nursery.

Beachside glory

The long, wide expanse of Santa Monica Beach is distinguished from other Southern California shorelines by the sheer extent of available activities such as beachcombing, swimming, and surfing experiences. The 3.5-mile Santa Monica Beach offers plenty of room for year-round beachgoers. Manned lifeguard stations, paved walkways, restrooms, and restaurants are also available.

Surfer’s paradise

Named the official state sport in 2018, surfing along Santa Monica Beach is easily accessible and encouraged for all levels of surfers. Bay Street, just south of Hotel Casa del Mar, and the Santa Monica Pier are popular surf spots known for their easy parking, clear waters, hospitality, and consistent conditions. Rentals and lessons adjacent to the beach offer beginners an introduction to Southern California surfing and experts a community of fellow enthusiasts.

Fitness community

Located to the south of the Santa Monica Pier, Original Muscle Beach was established in the early 1930s. It quickly grew from a few tumbling mats and gymnastic bars to the epicentre of the 20th century’s fitness movement. Today, the collection of rings, bars and other retro equipment is a popular location for a free, outdoor workout with the beach as your backdrop.

Sultry sunset

After a day out, stick around for the finest Santa Monica attraction of all: a fiery beachside sunset.

Retail therapy

Santa Monica’s fashion scene has everything: name brands, global couture, and independent boutiques. Visit the quaint shops that line Montana Avenue or head to Nordstrom’s glittering storefront at Santa Monica Place before hitting up the famous Third Street Promenade.

Parks and recreation

Beyond the sandy beaches, Santa Monica’s parks provide a range of options for those looking to stop and smell the roses. Take a walk along the palm tree-lined paths of Palisades Park while enjoying the stunning views of the ocean. Dive into the cultural heritage of Tongva Park, exploring the gardens and learning the history of the native Tongva people. Relax at Crescent Bay Park, a hidden treasure with green spaces and picnic areas. Finally, unwind with a friendly game of lawn bowling or tennis at Douglas Park.

Art and culture

Santa Monica boasts over 55 museums, galleries, and creative venues, plus plenty of art spanning far beyond four walls, including public art and sculptures, street performers, and over 170 street art murals. One of Santa Monica’s must-visit attractions is Bergamot Station, an old train depot containing nearly 20 distinct galleries. Be sure to check the events calendar for an ever-changing line-up of live shows, farmers markets, gallery openings, outdoor concerts and more.

Nightlife

Stay past sunset and watch the city transform. Locals from all over the Los Angeles area head to Santa Monica where the combination of walkability and variety of nightlife makes for a memorable evening no matter the occasion. Start with happy hour on a rooftop bar overlooking the Pacific Ocean, like The Coco Club at Sonder The Beacon or Élephante, and end the night dancing or saddled up to the counter at one of the city’s long-standing dive bars, such as Chez Jay.

Accommodation

Santa Monica’s shoreline is dotted with luxury stays offering direct ocean access, plus walkability to lively restaurants and bars with great views and laid-back patios. More than half of Santa Monica’s hotels are just a few blocks from the ocean. Properties like The Pierside Hotel, Sandbourne Santa Monica, The Georgian Hotel, The Beacon, and Shore Hotel, just to name a few, offer clear views of the Southern California coastline just steps from the action off Ocean Avenue.