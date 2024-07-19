With the monsoon season here, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai-based trekkers to help you explore the many trekking routes of Maharashtra

Pankaj Sabnani has been going on treks every year since 2009 and likes to explore many regions including Matheran, Pune and Nashik too. Photo Courtesy: Pankaj Sabnani

Only last weekend, Pankaj Sabnani celebrated his birthday by trekking to Aadrai off Khireshwar village, as it encouragingly came on Sunday, his day off from work. The last time, he had this privilege was in 2015, so it was fascinating for the Mumbaikar, who has been trekking for over 16 years. “It felt amazing and extra special because it was my birthday. I went on a trek because I always try to do something good on my birthday.” Every year, Sabnani explores trekking spots around Mumbai. It is something that he has been doing since 2009, when he first started trekking and hasn’t stopped since then.