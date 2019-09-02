Search
Live Blog

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Devotees offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

Sep 02, 2019, 10:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Devotees arrive at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and other pandals in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long Ganpati festival begins

  • Sep 02, 2019, 10:50 IST

    Tehseen Poonawalla took to social media to wish her followers on Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Sep 02, 2019, 10:38 IST

    World-renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh with the message of saying 'no to single-use plastic' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

  • Sep 02, 2019, 10:21 IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are underway at the residence of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vinod Tawde. See Photos:

  • Sep 02, 2019, 10:08 IST

    Business tycoon Gautam Adani took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Here's what Adani tweeted:

  • Sep 02, 2019, 09:56 IST

    On the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, devotees were seen offering prayers at Shree Ganesh Mandir in Nagpur's Tatya Tope Nagar in Maharashtra.

  • Sep 02, 2019, 09:48 IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings as the 10-day long festivities kicked off today

  • Sep 02, 2019, 09:46 IST

    President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Sep 02, 2019, 09:09 IST

    Important alternate routes and diversions by Mumbai Police

  • Sep 02, 2019, 08:49 IST

    Preparations start at the pandal of GSB Seva Mandal, in Matunga, for the 'darshan' of 'gold Ganesh'

  • Sep 02, 2019, 08:36 IST

    'Kakad Aarti' being performed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

  • Sep 02, 2019, 08:32 IST

    Devotees offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal as Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins

    Devotees began arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal here seeking blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday. The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July.

