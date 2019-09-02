Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Devotees offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

Sep 02, 2019, 10:50 IST Tehseen Poonawalla took to social media to wish her followers on Ganesh Chaturthi This #MondayMorning #HappyGaneshChaturthi everyone ! May the god of wisdom &prosperity bring so much happiness in all our lives. May he bless our country , bring peace ,take away troubles, bring prosperity, togetherness and shower us with love. Everyone :#GanpatiBappaMorya !! pic.twitter.com/5z5ARhHFdC — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 10:38 IST World-renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh with the message of saying 'no to single-use plastic' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Let's join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and save our environment. #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic My Sand Art at #Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi . pic.twitter.com/DjVIYkPniI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 10:21 IST Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are underway at the residence of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vinod Tawde. See Photos: Mumbai: Celebrations underway at the residence of Maharashtra Cabinet Vinod Tawde, on the occasion of #GaneshaChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/5bqoeGVmiL — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 10:08 IST Business tycoon Gautam Adani took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Here's what Adani tweeted: It's a rare occasion. You can reflect upon the past, seek forgiveness, and pray for a better tomorrow. #MicchhamiDukadam ðand Happy #GaneshChaturthi — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 09:56 IST On the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, devotees were seen offering prayers at Shree Ganesh Mandir in Nagpur's Tatya Tope Nagar in Maharashtra. Maharashtra: Devotees offer prayers at Shree Ganesh Mandir, in Nagpur's Tatya Tope Nagar, on #GaneshChaturthi today. pic.twitter.com/h8cE6rby2N — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 09:48 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings as the 10-day long festivities kicked off today à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾!



Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 09:46 IST President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya!



Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives. #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 09:09 IST Important alternate routes and diversions by Mumbai Police Dear Mumbaikars, Please note the alternate routes and diversions in view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav. #Routes_Diversions #Ganeshotsav2019 pic.twitter.com/HU1DZB1saT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 08:49 IST Preparations start at the pandal of GSB Seva Mandal, in Matunga, for the 'darshan' of 'gold Ganesh' Mumbai: Preparations being done at the pandal of GSB Seva Mandal, in Matunga, for the 'darshan' of 'gold Ganesh' - the gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7006VkEtiw — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Sep 02, 2019, 08:36 IST 'Kakad Aarti' being performed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai Maharashtra: 'Kakad Aarti' being performed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the festival of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/sd1qsYb7Zs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019