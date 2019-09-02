Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Devotees offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

This #MondayMorning #HappyGaneshChaturthi everyone ! May the god of wisdom &prosperity bring so much happiness in all our lives. May he bless our country , bring peace ,take away troubles, bring prosperity, togetherness and shower us with love. Everyone :#GanpatiBappaMorya !! pic.twitter.com/5z5ARhHFdC— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) September 2, 2019
World-renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh with the message of saying 'no to single-use plastic' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Let's join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and save our environment. #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic My Sand Art at #Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi . pic.twitter.com/DjVIYkPniI— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are underway at the residence of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vinod Tawde. See Photos:
Mumbai: Celebrations underway at the residence of Maharashtra Cabinet Vinod Tawde, on the occasion of #GaneshaChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/5bqoeGVmiL— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
Business tycoon Gautam Adani took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Here's what Adani tweeted:
It's a rare occasion. You can reflect upon the past, seek forgiveness, and pray for a better tomorrow. #MicchhamiDukadam ðand Happy #GaneshChaturthi— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 2, 2019
On the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, devotees were seen offering prayers at Shree Ganesh Mandir in Nagpur's Tatya Tope Nagar in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra: Devotees offer prayers at Shree Ganesh Mandir, in Nagpur's Tatya Tope Nagar, on #GaneshChaturthi today. pic.twitter.com/h8cE6rby2N— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings as the 10-day long festivities kicked off today
à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019
Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganpati Bappa Morya!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2019
Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives. #PresidentKovind
Dear Mumbaikars, Please note the alternate routes and diversions in view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav. #Routes_Diversions #Ganeshotsav2019 pic.twitter.com/HU1DZB1saT— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2019
Mumbai: Preparations being done at the pandal of GSB Seva Mandal, in Matunga, for the 'darshan' of 'gold Ganesh' - the gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7006VkEtiw— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
Maharashtra: 'Kakad Aarti' being performed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the festival of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/sd1qsYb7Zs— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019
Devotees began arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal here seeking blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday. The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July.
Mumbai: Darshan of the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja begins. #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/2SZpVaNNcP— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019