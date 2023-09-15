Why you should read this new horror novel

But the yearning from the world of the living birthed another manifestation of Parvati named Annamati

A still from the trailer of the horror novel throws light on the moment in the book when everything begins to fall apart for the Shukla family

We are all aware of Goddess Annapurna, a manifestation of Parvati, who came to earth with a golden pot with a bottomless pit to save humanity from the famines and starvation caused by an aggrieved Parvati. But the yearning from the world of the living birthed another manifestation of Parvati named Annamati. She is much like Annapurna, only more passionate and formidable.

In the Rotten Pits of Hunger is a tale, which like many Indian horror stories, is set in a village of farmers, and most importantly, believers. Ajinkya Bhasme’s (below) well-spun narrative revolves around a household that is blessed by the Gods, or, as the narrator Bhuva reveals in the first few pages, by one God in particular. Dark swirling clouds spread over the village act as the harbingers of a malign force coming their way, when suddenly, the fields begin to rot and the entire village reports to be down with an inexplicable disease; everyone is feverish except the Shukla family.

And in the moments to follow, this family that once owned over 200 acres of land, loses everything in the blink of an eye, including a family member Hari. Hari’s 10-year-old son Jojo becomes the first one to witness his father hanging from a massive old tree they call Sashook, which his father also preached to regularly. But something is amiss, and after everything that could possibly fall apart for the 14-member family in the following sequences, Jojo maintains that his father is alive, and that his soul is being held hostage.

The storyline opens with the expiry of a deal made with a celestial being 50 years ago that promised the Shukla family prosperity and abundance of food. It slowly progresses into seeing that deal seal again — with hesitant, rushed and fatal missteps, and stomach-churning, desperate hunger.

Bhasme’s third horror novel reimagines the genre by creating a strong plot, with a spine-chilling narrative and words that make you question your beliefs. If you enjoy a hearty dose of existentialist reasoning, this book is sure to leave you pondering over reality versus mythology versus illusion.

Title: In the Rotten Pits of Hunger

Author: Ajinkya Bhasme

Genre: Horror fiction

Publisher: Notion Press Publishing

Cost: Rs 330