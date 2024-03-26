Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Why this book is a must read if you want to explore the history of Kerala
<< Back to Elections 2024

Why this book is a must-read if you want to explore the history of Kerala

Updated on: 27 March,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Fiona Fernandez | fiona.fernandez@mid-day.com

Top

It is why seasoned journalist Binoo K John’s The Curry Coast comes as a refreshing departure from all of the above that we’ve experienced by virtue of having to play fair reviewer on the job

Why this book is a must-read if you want to explore the history of Kerala

St Francis Church, Fort Kochi; (right) the tombstone where Vasco da Gama was buried after his death on December 24, 1524 and rested there until his remains were removed to Portugal 14 years later

Listen to this article
Why this book is a must-read if you want to explore the history of Kerala
x
00:00

Title: The Curry Coast
Author: Binoo K John
Genre: Non-fiction/Travel
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Cost: Rs 350


It’s tempting for this writer to bypass any new book that celebrates God’s Own Country out of fascination for the narrow strip of land that kisses the Arabian Sea on one side, and is blessed by the Western Ghats on the other. But this habit at times, has cost her dear, given the predictable tone and template found in a slew of recent glossy, hastily-researched armchair travelogue titles (courtesy: the ‘influencer/content creator’ demigods) that are now becoming the norm rather than exception.


It is why seasoned journalist Binoo K John’s The Curry Coast comes as a refreshing departure from all of the above that we’ve experienced by virtue of having to play fair reviewer on the job. The tagline of the book reads: Travels in Malabar 500 Years after Vasco da Gama, and it lives up to the statement. This revised and updated version is a delight for any reader keen to rediscover the fine craft of research-backed stories that have their roots in the origins and histories of the land. John takes us through the locations that the Portuguese conqueror had set foot on. But it doesn’t end there. He mixes up his findings after chatting with local residents and researchers, and in the process cooks up an aromatic stew by piecing the past with the present.


A view of the promenade at Fort Kochi overlooking the natural harbour. The area is believed to be one of the earliest European settlements in India
A view of the promenade at Fort Kochi overlooking the natural harbour. The area is believed to be one of the earliest European settlements in India

From Quilon’s importance as the pepper hub, to Kotakkal’s tryst with Ayurveda, how Mahe fits into the scheme of things, and to Fort Kochi’s almost-fantastical love affair with visitors from the sea, he hasn’t taken any shortcuts. On the contrary, he was pored over historic records and traveller’s accounts, trudging the length and breadth of the coastline to gel it with present-day complexities. The end result? A deep-dive into history with a reality check on today’s Kerala along this historic stretch that was once on da Gama’s radar. Some of our favourite sections include his interweaving of culinary gems and socio-
cultural anecdotes.

To round things off, John makes a trip to Goa, the seat of Portuguese power on the Subcontinent until the liberation of the tiny region. This joining-of-the-dots travelogue gets our vote because of its dedication to facts and episodic detailing told by key voices with reflections on forgotten places. It’s an honest, rigorous attempt to showcase Kerala that misses the eye of the rushed writer.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai kerala Lifestyle news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK