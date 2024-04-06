We suggest you snuggle up and make this your midnight read, with a bowl of piping-hot ramyeon and some plushies for company

The book was written by Axie Oh across seven locations in Seoul including (from left) Starfield Library and Seoul Coffee Sanghoe. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Why you should read this new K-drama-style spinoff novel by Axie Oh x 00:00

Look beyond the rose-tinted glasses, and you will find the Internet strewn with articles calling out K-pop for being a brutal industry. And yet, if you allow your imagination to take over from there, words meant to expose idol scandals take shape into full-fledged love stories, almost to a point of obsession. It is common knowledge among fans that the idea of dating for a K-pop idol equals direct risk to their career. This limitation, that unfailingly births hot, risqué romance stories, has been the number one inspiration for many globally-hit K-Dramas. It comes as no surprise then that Axie Oh’s K-drama-style novel XOXO that circles around the life of wannabe idols became a New York Times Bestseller in 2022. On February 6, the author surprised her fans with a spin-off of the same novel. Titled ASAP, this sequel builds on the broken love story of two side characters — Sori and Nathaniel.

The book features a variety of ramyeon, including Jjapaguri, popularised by the Academy Award-winning film, Parasite. Representation pic; (right) the novel has a K-drama plot. Pic Courtesy/HarperCollins

Sori, who had been training intensely to debut as an idol all her life (courtesy her mother who too once was an idol, and now is the CEO of Joah Entertainment), realises that this isn’t what she wants to do with her life. This realisation strikes right before her mother is ready to sign her up as the leader of a new girl band ASAP. This chosen career path was also why Sori was made to break up with her school-time lover Nathaniel, who went on to become the lead singer of globally-acclaimed boy band, XOXO. The 18-year-olds, despite all odds, reunite as ‘just friends’ after two years, on their way to become a part of scandals that could cost Joah Entertainment its reputation, and Nathaniel, his career. Other aspects that quietly unfold and sneak up on Sori just when everything was about to fall in place are near bankruptcy and a love triangle.

A breezy, romantic read that makes you go jelly-kneed on several occasions, the storyline touches upon all vital elements of K-drama. From its food and dressing sense to its character development and of course, noraebang (karaoke) nights, it takes you along on a stroll through Seoul and its culture. Be warned: it’s spring time, and the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. We suggest you snuggle up and make this your midnight read, with a bowl of piping-hot ramyeon and some plushies for company.

