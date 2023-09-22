Celebrate legendary actor Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary with this screening of 'Guide' in Mumbai

Cinephiles get to pull off their best Dev Anand look for the actor’s 100th birth anniversary, at this screening of Guide

(From left) Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand in a still from Guide

Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan ... sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main ...,” said Raju, as played by Dev Anand in his movie Guide (1965). For many Indian cinephiles, nearly 58 years since the release of the movie, and a centenary since his birth, the legendary actor still remains a superstar.

Having acted in over 100 films spanning nearly six decades, Dev Anand is one of the icons of Hindi cinema. The actor debuted in Hum Ek Hain in 1946, and went on to deliver hit after another, including Guide, Jewel Thief (1967) and Johny Mera Naam (1970). And on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary on September 26, National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Peddar Road, will screen two of his classics on a 4k screen for two consecutive Saturdays starting this weekend.

A moment from a previous screening at the auditorium

As part of NMIC’s Chronicles of Timeless Treasures, and in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Guide will be screened in the museum’s 215-seater auditorium on September 23, while Jewel Thief will be screened on September 29. “NMIC was founded in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a medium to record the history of Indian cinema, and share it with Indian cinephiles,” says Jayita Ghosh, marketing manager, NMIC. She adds, “In July this year, we introduced a new project called the Chronicles of Timeless Treasures. For this, we screen a classic movie every Saturday. These movies are restored and made fit for the big screen by NFAI.”

The first movie that they had screened was Pyaasa (1957). It was free, and close to 160 people across age groups turned up. “Currently, we charge a nominal price for the tickets, which includes a guided tour to the museum. Interested patrons can take the tour before the movie, or if they choose to, they can even inform us and return for a tour on the next day,” Ghosh shares, adding that the museum experience helps people reconnect with the history of Indian cinema, and browse through archives and technological equipment from when some of the first movies were made in the country.



Jayita Ghosh

“We have screened movies like Do Bigha Zamin (1953), Mirch Masala (1987), as well as classics by Satyajit Ray and others. Sometimes, to add to the celebration, we invite a few celebrities or family members of the film person. I remember that when we had invited Bharat Bhushan’s granddaughter to watch Barsaat Ki Raat, she was happy to have seen her grandfather’s work on the big screen. Another aspect about these screenings is to witness people across ages attend these together. It is lovely to watch them bond over something that isn’t from their generation,” Ghosh smiles.

“What is special about Dev Anand’s movie screening is that not only is it his 100th birthday, but also the first time that we have encouraged people to dress up as characters from the film while watching. Men can dress up as Anand, while women can try to replicate Waheeda Rehman’s look. It’ll be fun to watch them relive the era,” she signs off.

On: September 23; 4 pm (Guide screening) AT NMIC Auditorium, Peddar Road, Cumballa Hill.

Log on to: @nmicmumbai Email nmicmumbai@nfdcindia.com (for RSVP)

Cost: Rs 40 (for kids below 13); Rs 75 (above 13); Rs 500 (for foreigners)