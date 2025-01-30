Breaking News
Updated on: 31 January,2025 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

Starting this weekend, the 28th annual Mumbai flower show will showcase a vibrant celebration of India’s national symbols through floral aesthetics

A floral representation of the Indian National Flag is set up at the venue. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

The annual flower show, a long-standing tradition, has become one of Mumbai’s most anticipated events. This year the theme will be national symbols of India. The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden in Byculla will be transformed with flowers and plants artistically arranged to represent 13 of India’s most cherished symbols including the Indian National Flag. As we dropped in for a visit, potted plants with multi-coloured flowers were lined aesthetically along the garden. People hurried busily past us carrying more flowers in preparation for the show.


BMC workers string together
“The show is an opportunity for Mumbaikars to get closer to nature and learn about the city’s diverse plant life,” shares Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Scheduled for the first weekend of February every year, the event is planned months in advance. A calculated decision is taken to time the planting of the seeds to ensure that the flowers bloom in time for the show.


Floral recreations of jalebi
Jagdish Bhoir, assistant superintendent of gardens, BMC, says, “This year’s theme is particularly special as it honours the symbols that define our rich heritage. The show is put together by the BMC staff.” Bhoir explains that the show will also feature diverse flora in exotic vegetable flowers, seasonal plants, medicinal plants, avenue trees, roses, bonsai, cacti, and an artistic cut flower display. There will be stalls allotted to private nurseries that will be selling vermicompost and other fertilisers, garden materials as well as seeds, decorative plants, seasonal plants, and more.

The rupee symbol adorned with white flowers
As we walk around, we notice that the displays in the main landscape include colourful floral formations of Indian flora and fauna such as the tiger, peacock, lotus and dolphins, alongside one that depicts the sacred Ganges river. “From the beloved sweet, jalebi, to the national fruit mango and the timeless rupee symbol, this year’s flower show promises to be a spectacle of colour, culture, and creativity,” Bhoir explains.

Women tend to colourful flowers at the garden in Byculla
Women tend to colourful flowers at the garden in Byculla

The base structure of these symbols is designed using floral foam which is then adorned with a variety of colourful flowers. As this writer observes, the staff begins work on the jalebi display using orange marigolds, while the National Flag — the pièce de résistance of the show — will feature orange marigolds and white and green chrysanthemums.

Jagdish Bhoir and Jitendra Pardeshi
ON January 31 to February 2; 8 am to 8 pm
AT Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Byculla East.

