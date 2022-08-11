Sign up for these three trips around Mumbai this weekend

Enjoy a farm-to-fork experience that will elevate seasonal eating to a new level

Alibaug calling

If your heart beats for some traditional cuisine this weekend, we suggest taking a trip to Paisley Experience in Alibaug. Celebrating the local fare, the menu will feature iconic dishes including sukka bombil, bombil crisps, jawla sukkat, jawlyachi paale bhaji and jawla bhaat. Enjoy a farm-to-fork experience that will elevate seasonal eating to a new level.

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

At: Paisley Experience, Jiji’s Resort, Lake Dhokawade, Alibaug

Log on to: paisleyexperience.com

Call: 9833013015

Ascending Harishchandragad

Perfect for a weekend getaway, this trek to Harishchandragad Fort in Ahmednagar district is not meant for the amateur. At an approximate distance of 218 km from Mumbai, it is situated near Malshej Ghat. The fort, which was built in the sixth century, is famous for its historical background and offers beautiful views of the green landscape around it.

On: August 13

Meeting point: Kasara station ticket counter

Log on to: bhatakna.com

Cost: Rs 699; Rs 1,199 (including travel)

Camping by Panshet

Sign up for a soothing encounter to reconnect with nature at Panshet’s backwaters. Apart from its backwaters, you can soak in valley views and have a fun campsite adventure with music, games, a live barbeque, and sunsets.

On: August 13; 4 pm

At: Panshet Lakeside.

Log on to: treksandtrails.org

Cost: Rs 1,099 (for adult); Rs 849 (for child)