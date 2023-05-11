Breaking News
With the weekend approaching, here are 3 trips you can plan for a fun getaway

Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Take a page out of Rudyard Kipling’s book and travel to the Pench National Park for a rare glimpse of our national animal and relive the stunning legends of this forest

Gateway Sailing Club

A weekend sail 


Not many people from this island city have a chance to enjoy the vibrant waters around it. Sign up for a sail across the picturesque harbour.    
On May 12; 9 am onwards 
At Gateway Sailing Club, Jetty 5, Apollo Bunder. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Call 9987000004 
Cost Rs 3,500 onwards



Make a change


Gratitude makes optimism sustainable. Try a good deed this Mother’s day by taking a trip to help less privileged children and rediscover your own zest for life.
On May 14; 7.30 am to 9 am 
At Opposite Comissioner’s office, Carter Road, Bandra. 
Log on to connectfor.org
Free

Journey into the Jungle Book

Take a page out of Rudyard Kipling’s book and travel to the Pench National Park for a rare glimpse of our national animal and relive the stunning legends of this forest. 
On May 12 Meeting 
Time 9 am Meeting Point Nagpur airport or station 
Log on to ttrikon.com 
Call 9819021806 
Cost Rs 16,499 per person (inclusive of food, transport and accommodation) 

