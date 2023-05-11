Take a page out of Rudyard Kipling’s book and travel to the Pench National Park for a rare glimpse of our national animal and relive the stunning legends of this forest

Gateway Sailing Club

Listen to this article With the weekend approaching, here are 3 trips you can plan for a fun getaway x 00:00

A weekend sail

Not many people from this island city have a chance to enjoy the vibrant waters around it. Sign up for a sail across the picturesque harbour.

On May 12; 9 am onwards

At Gateway Sailing Club, Jetty 5, Apollo Bunder.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Call 9987000004

Cost Rs 3,500 onwards

Make a change

Gratitude makes optimism sustainable. Try a good deed this Mother’s day by taking a trip to help less privileged children and rediscover your own zest for life.

On May 14; 7.30 am to 9 am

At Opposite Comissioner’s office, Carter Road, Bandra.

Log on to connectfor.org

Free

Journey into the Jungle Book

Take a page out of Rudyard Kipling’s book and travel to the Pench National Park for a rare glimpse of our national animal and relive the stunning legends of this forest.

On May 12 Meeting

Time 9 am Meeting Point Nagpur airport or station

Log on to ttrikon.com

Call 9819021806

Cost Rs 16,499 per person (inclusive of food, transport and accommodation)