This event will nurture young minds and tackle parenting issues

Kids participate in a previous concept festival workshop

Attend this event in Mumbai to learn more about children's well-being

The first edition of Crafty Bugs Atelier’s Evolution summit will bring a diverse panel to discuss issues related to children and parenting, with a focus on mental and physical wellbeing of children.

“We want to address critical issues in parenting and equip children with behavioural traits such as mindfulness and stress management which help them navigate the world better,” Chinki Sainani, co-founder of Crafty Bugs shared.

On: November 21; 6 pm onwards

At: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Bandra West.

Log on to: @craftybugsatelier on Instagram