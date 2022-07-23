A blend of two: Visit this Andheri cafe to enjoy good music and poetry during the weekend

Head to an Andheri venue for an enjoyable evening of music and poetry

Amruta Ponkshe and Mohit Kumarm

If spoken word and musical notes are a combination that gets you in the right mood, Beyond The Lines open mic by Hooted1ce could be your ideal weekend plan. This is your chance to present your work with like-minded folks on a platform that was created for upcoming artistes and community-building. Founder Mohit Kumarm shares, “We’ve been conducting such open mic events for the past four years. After the pandemic, people are looking forward to stepping outside their homes for a different experience, and open mics are a great way to do this.”

Kumarm is also a musician, and he tells us that many people are inclined towards literature, writing and poetry. Keeping this in mind, they ensure they encourage only original pieces by participants. “Open mics are a base for budding artistes, as they need stage time and appreciation; they’re also good to test the waters before moving forward to bigger platforms,” explains Kumarm.

Poet and performer, Amruta Ponkshe, who will be the host for the evening, shares, “Words give rise to music and music invokes certain emotions within us which can again be translated into words, so they function in a cyclical manner.” She believes that for audiences, such open mics provide a space that creates an interactive and immersive experience. “Still at its nascent stage, we see that the poetry community is growing, so it is interesting to see literature represented now through poetry,” she adds.

On: July 23; 6 pm onwards

At: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri West. log on to insider.in

Call: 7045011032

Cost: Rs 229