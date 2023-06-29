Get your kids to watch this unique short film screening at this Mumbai museum

Get your kids to watch this screening that will take them on a journey filled with ideas, art and colour

A still from the movie shows colours running away from the art museum

Two friends, Adi and Ravi, are pumped about their visit to an art museum. But on their arrival, they find that the colours from all the paintings have run away. But where? “The colours are running around the city and creating artworks on the walls,” Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, director and managing trustee of Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, reveals in response to the kids’ dilemma.

When the Colours Ran Away, is a short animated film produced by ThinkArts and commissioned by the Vancouver International Children’s Festival for its online edition in 2021. It has also been featured in various international film festivals. Dr Bhau Lad City Museum has collaborated with ThinkArts to bring this film full of colours and art to the city on Saturday.

The colours create artwork on the walls

“The narrative fits the Museum’s mission to encourage people to look at art from different perspectives and uses animation to address the subject of accessibility and equity in a fun and unique way,” says Mehta, adding, “The Museum is primarily a cultural institution that aims to be accessible to all kinds of audiences. With this aim, most of our programming is free of cost or with nominal charges. This film also examines the question of accessibility and why it is critical to make art accessible to everyone hence we are hosting the screening free of charge.”

The screening will be followed by a creative activity for children, conducted by the Museum’s education team that will focus on how they see and interpret different colours in artworks. “This is one of the workshops I had conceptualised when the Museum reopened in 2008 as part of educational outreach activities based on its collections for a younger age group. We will discuss the landscape paintings of the Canadian artist Emily Carr (1871-1945), which are shown as part of the film, along with some other miniature paintings as well as 19th century paintings by eminent Indian artists such as MV Dhurandhar, PA Dhond, Baburao Sadwelkar and Rustom Sisodia from the Museum’s collection.

The session will end with a hands-on group exercise in which each kid will choose three of their favourite colours and work together to create a painting using only those colours,” she explained via email. Stressing on the importance of exposing children to art at a very young age, Mehta said, “Art is known to have therapeutic values and children are naturally attracted to colours and colourful objects and artworks. Engaging in artistic processes not only helps children sharpen their developing motor skills but also engages their curiosity and creativity in a fun yet educational manner. Every child should be exposed to art as it allows them to creatively express themselves without the fear of being ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ and explore the world around them in their own way.”

