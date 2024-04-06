The Mumbai Indians aren’t the only source of drama at Wankhede Stadium this weekend; your outfit can turn heads too, for all the right reasons, with these quick match-day fashion tips

While jerseys are traditional stadium wear, fans are opting for comfortable and easy fashion to keep the experience fun. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images

Listen to this article Follow these match-day fashion tips to look stylish at the cricket stadium x 00:00

The ongoing T20 tournament juggernaut returns to the Wankhede Stadium this Sunday. If you’re among the lucky few who has scored a ticket, you’re probably picking out the right outfit that will keep you cool, comfortable and sharp, as you cheer on your favourite team. We asked a fashion designer and a pair of fashion-forward cricket fans about their tips to help you avoid any faux pas, and up your style game in a sporting arena.

Comfort comes first

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion designer Aanchal Bubber-Mehta recommends wearing breathable, natural fibres such as cotton and linen, or dri-fit clothing that won’t stick to your body and make you feel uncomfortable. “Relaxed fits work best and will wear well through the course of the match. Avoid wearing any garments that cling to your body,” she explains.

Cheer in style

Although team jerseys are a rite of passage for most fans, Mehta suggests being slightly experimental and wearing your team colours in unconventional ways. “Choose colours from the logo and add these as props to an otherwise neutral-hued outfit. A trend that lends itself to the stadium is wearing a tie in the loops of your shorts or trousers; pick colours that correspond with your team’s logo. You can also wear your team colours in your headgear [an essential during the ongoing heatwave] — a baseball cap or a fabric hat works for both genders. Women can also loop their hair in a sleek ponytail through the base of the baseball cap, to amp up the sporty appeal,” Mehta adds.

Less is more

Avoid wearing dangling jewellery, such as necklaces, which will begin to itch as you perspire, Mehta advises. Instead, stick to small studs and a bracelet and/or a watch, with a pair of oversized sunglasses. In terms of footwear, opt for sneakers or sandals in soft, breathable materials. Leatherite, for instance, is a strict no-no. Darker colours are more practical than white, she suggests. Finally, round off your look with a crossbody or small sling bag, which can hold your phone, sunscreen and other essentials.

The indie chic look

Charvi Dhamapurkar, a 27-year-old marketing professional, typically eschews nylon jerseys for lighter fabrics. Like Preity Zinta, who was recently praised for her salwar-kameez look at the game in Mullanpur, Mohali, Dhamapurkar too is partial to pairing ethnic wear with a fusion twist. “I pair a soft cotton saree with a cropped shirt, or drape a saree like a dhoti for a slightly edgier but still wearable look,” she elaborates.

The relaxed Sleek look

“Nude colours are always in style and a tonal look works well for the stadium. At times, I add a pop of colour with electric-hued sneakers. For my final touches, I carry a fanny pack to keep my hands free to cheer for my team!” says Chinmay Dhamapurkar, 30, architect

What’s in

. Co-ord sets for women

. Loose shirts and tops in white or nude shades

. Sneakers or sandals

. Drawstring trousers or shorts

What’s not

. Nylon jerseys

. Deep or plunging necklines (this is a family-friendly event!)

. Heavy jewellery

. Heavy make-up that

will melt away in the heat and humidity

Inputs by Aanchal Bubber-Mehta