×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Delve into the works of Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux

Delve into the works of Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux

Updated on: 05 December,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anuja Jain | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

City’s French language experts discuss author Annie Ernaux’s written works

Delve into the works of Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux

Annie Ernaux. Pic Courtesy/Youtube


In the quest to explore how literature can offer insight into gender, language and class disparity, The Asiatic Society of Mumbai (ASM) is hosting a talk on French Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux’s works. This discussion will delve into the boldness and clinical acuity with which Ernaux exposes the causes of rifts and the limitations of personal memory using simple language and with a clean slate. “Ernaux is one of those writers whose work is accessible to a broad spectrum of readers, and without sacrificing subtlety or literary value, or compromising on understanding,” elaborates Meenal Kshirsagar, vice president and chairperson of ASM LitClub.


Kshirsagar, along with honorary secretary, ASM, professor Mangala Sirdeshpande and Francophone Firdaus Gandevia, will analyse works including Happening, A Frozen Woman and Simple Passing, and their autobiographical elements. It will be supported by photographs, letters and conversations, introducing a new approach to template a memoir. “We want people to read her work, as it is an example of how writing can be a powerful investigative tool as well as a weapon to engineer change. She is a class apart because she makes you believe that writing matters,” Kshirsagar signs off.



On: December 5; 5 pm onwards
At: Durbar Hall, The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Horniman Circle, Fort. 
Call: 22660956


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK