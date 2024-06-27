Five-day kids' program brings books to life with nature-inspired activities

A five-day-long programme inspired by books will introduce children to sensory-rich, immersive activities that feature natural elements like mud, flowers, seeds and plants

Children will create a miniature Dino land on day two of the programme

With growing technological advancements and urbanisation, when two Bengaluru-based moms Lakshmi Kaushik and Sangeetha Arjun noticed their sons growing away from nature, they founded The Looroo Club. “We didn’t know that playing in the parks, and engaging with nature with mud-caked hands and clothes would become a luxury only a few children can enjoy today. It was something we grew up doing, and took for granted. With the absence of as many open spaces and parks, the current generations are bound indoors. We founded this community to primarily introduce our sons to nature-inspired, play-based activities. Before we knew it, it became very popular among other children,” Kaushik shares.



A poster to announce the theme for day three, The Gruffalo

Come June 3, the duo will bring their one-a-kind five day-long programme to children’s museum, Playseum in Santacruz. Each day will begin with book reading, followed by three to four themed activities inspired by the book, nature and play. “Day one, for instance, will begin with reading Gajapati Kulapati by Ashok Rajagopalan,” Kaushik explains, “The book is about a giant friendly elephant who catches a cold. In one such activity on that day, children will learn how to make a medicine concoction to treat Gajapati’s cold!”



On day five, children will craft masks inspired by The Jungle Book and paint it with turmeric, charcoal, flowers and leaves

Similarly, Day two is a Dino party, where they will create a miniature Dino land, craft their own tiny dinosaur, Dino eggs, and explore erupting volcanoes, and dig for fossils. On each day, children will engage with sensory-filled experiences using natural materials including mud slush, flowers, seeds, pods, plants, and more. “Each of these playdates are all about open-ended fun, sparking a child’s creativity, problem-solving skills, and imaginative thinking,” Kaushik explains.



Sangeetha Arjun and Lakshmi Kaushik

Other days are themed as The Grufallo (day three), Into Space (day four) and The Jungle Book (day five). Activities will include whipping up Gruffalo pies and scrambled Snake, exploring and building constellations, spaceships, and aliens, crafting masks for Mowgli’s friends, musical instruments, and setting on a mud adventure, among many others. “Our ideas align with the club’s endeavour of curating playdates that inspire curiosity and creativity,” shared Playseum founder Meera Shah. “Children in Mumbai are used to indoor activities, and The Looroo Club’s amazing line-up allows them to explore and engage with nature whilst indoor. Each of these activities will be an hour long. You can sign your children up for one or all. We want the experience to be intimate, and hence, we will only take about 16 participants per day,” she added.

Age group 4 to 7 years at Playseum, DLH Mangal Murthi Building, Santacruz West.

On July 3 to July 7; 10 am to 11.30 am

Call 9819037944

Cost Rs 1,500 (per day)