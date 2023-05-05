Nehru Science Centre opens store in Thane’s Viviana Mall for young science enthusiasts

Nehru Science Centre has set up shop in Thane’s Viviana Mall to encourage scientific engagement and fun among young residents in the eastern suburb

Workshops, which are regularly conducted at Nehru Science Centre, will be a part of this event

It is that time of the year when children can be seen playing outside, riding their bicycles and having the time of their lives. Yes, it is the time for summer vacations. To make this fun experience an engaging one as well, the Nehru Science Centre, in Worli will be setting up a temporary exhibition from today at Viviana Mall, in Thane.

Anindita Mondal, curator, tells us that the exhibitions are open for all age groups. “There will be 10 individual exhibits explaining various phenomena of science, including science demonstration shows that unravel the details of these phenomena, and science experiments, further elaborating on their workings and results,” she explains.

Breathing Square exhibit

Mondal mentions that they are also setting up stalls that teach assembling simple science gadgets on the spot, adding, “We have also planned several workshops. Our first workshop on May 7 focuses on the joy of doing; the May 12 workshop is a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) workshop; on May 13 we have the creation with creatures’ workshop; and on May 14 we have a Science sparkle workshop. These are divided into three batches, and are available for students from fourth graders to eight graders.”

While such exhibitions and workshops have long been a part of the Nehru Science Centre, this is the first time that they have come to Thane. “We have outreach programmes under which we regularly conduct such events in rural areas. Mumbaikars too enjoy them at our centre. Viviana Mall reached out to us with the request of collaborating for Thanekars who are unable to commute to South Mumbai due to the distance. The collaboration gives them a chance to experience these events,” Mondal reveals.

Till May 14; 11 am to 9 pm

At Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Thane West.

Log on to vivianamalls.com and Viviana Mall on Facebook

Cost Rs 300 for each workshop