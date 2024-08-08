From battle gear, to stunning swords and shields, the newly reopened Arms and Armour Gallery at CSMVS is a window to India’s diverse combat history

Akbar’s shield

While we often focus on battles and their victors, we overlook the critical role of the weapons that secured these victories. Consider the sword that delivered the final blow to Hemu. What if its edge had been blunt? History might have taken a different course. We dropped by the newly reopened Arms and Armour Gallery at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) that showcases the craftsmanship and intricacies of such weapons, highlighting their crucial role in shaping the past. Excerpts from our trail:

Shield of glory



A four-knobbed shield

Shields were used for offence and defence. They were crafted from robust yet lightweight materials like wood, bamboo, iron, and animal hides. Shields were often intricately decorated with engraved designs, damascening, or semi-precious stones. During conservation at this display, a shield’s gold damascening was revealed beneath grime. Mechanical cleaning under a stereomicroscope restored its intricate ornamentation, especially on the knobs. However, the shield that underwent conservation was not highlighted, making it difficult to identify.



Akbar’s shield

Emperor Akbar’s steel shield dates back to 1593 CE, and is a grand display with gold damascening with the inscription: ‘Buland Iqbal Shehenshah Akbar.’ Some shields displayed illustrations, such as battle scenes, while others, like the animal hide shield, featured decorative patterns and carvings. They had different numbers of knobs; some were adorned with what appeared to be gemstones. A short explanatory note for these variations in the number of knobs would have helped.

Sharp insight



Swords and hilts on display; (right) ivory weapons

In India, swords were among the 14 ratnas of an emperor, and were a symbol of his power and prestige. Hilts of swords and daggers were often made from mother-of-pearl, crystals, jade, ivory and were encrusted with precious and semi-precious stones. Hilts were associated with specific sword types, and featured a wide range of designs. The pommel (knob at the end) could end in an animal or bird head, or a pistol grip. The meticulously curated hilt display in this gallery highlights technical terms like ‘pommel’ while explaining them using short, informative captions. The different hilts are well-detailed in reference to the blades, such as the Delhi Shahi or Udaipuri hilt, commonly found on the Indian tulwar, enabling visitors to spot and comprehend their functions.

Maratha might



Weapons are displayed against the backdrop of Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait (right) A miniature of a Maratha navy boat. Pics/Kanisha Softa

The exhibit provides an in-depth explanation of Maratha weapons and naval power. It highlights how the Marathas’ choice of arms was shaped by their guerrilla warfare tactics, resulting in a diverse collection of weapons. It showcases several daggers used by Maratha sardars like the bich’hwa, a curved blade dagger that was used along with waghnakh (tiger claw) in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s confrontation with Afzal Khan. Another highlight is a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj in his battle attire, with a katar tucked into his clothing and the Patta (gauntlet sword) with hilts protecting his hand up to the elbow. This portrait offers viewers a clear understanding of how weapons were carried. The detailed miniature of Maratha naval ships, adorned with the Bhagwa flag representing Maratha colours, shed light on the role that its navy played in their many victories.

Katar chronicle



Indian punch daggers, also known as katar

Katars are Indian punch-daggers designed for close combat. They provide a strong grip with their H-shaped handles with cross bars. They were often tucked into the waistband and hidden. The displayed katars were examples of fine craftsmanship, their hilts were decorated with enamelling or repoussé work. The gallery presents a collection of intricately ornamented katars with detailed patterns or scenes, such as soldiers on horseback or battle depictions, carved on them. Some katars have double or triple edges, highlighting their exceptional craftsmanship and unique design.

A mixed bag



A display of mixed weapons

The gallery features a mixed weapon display set against a backdrop of newspaper clippings, with weapons like guns mounted on them, and bloodstains and rocks representing riots and bloodshed. This set-up complements the gallery’s aesthetic. However, the newspaper clippings focus on World War news and fail to adequately cover the early years of the Indian freedom struggle. Indian newspapers from that period, including Kesari, The Bombay Chronicle, or Hicky’s Bengal Gazette, which reported on events like Bengal’s partition and the Morley-Minto Reforms, are missing. While the display adds dramatic flair, it doesn’t align with the historical accuracy that the rest of the exhibition maintains.

The installation includes a screen displaying videos of arms and armour depicted in paintings and sculptures from the museum’s collection, but the audio is in Marathi and Hindi, which may pose challenges to those who are unfamiliar with either of these languages. While it’s extensive, the gun collection lacks detailed explanations of its types, which is crucial, given the significant role guns played in key events such as the 1857 Revolt and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Despite these glitches, the gallery makes for a meticulously organised sequence, where the panels accurately reveal information, while the brick-laden walls help recreate the atmosphere of an old, war-scarred fort.

On Monday to Sunday; 10.15 am to 6 pm

At Second floor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Entry Museum ticket applies

