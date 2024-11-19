The Bombay Zine Fest is back with its eighth edition and it is more vibrant, inclusive and creative than ever

More than 300 zines will be displayed at the fest (right) Visitors peruse zines at a previous edition

There is nothing more comforting than a winter day spent in a cosy cafe, perusing zines over classic treats. That’s exactly what the Bombay Zine Fest is promising this weekend. “We want more and more people to experience the possibilities of independent publishing, as well as get the chance to interact with zine makers from different places in the world,” Himanshu Shetty, the co-founder of Bombay Underground along with Aqui Thami, tells us. Zines, short for ‘fanzines,’ are independently published, typically non-professional works of art. Historically linked to counterculture movements, they provide a platform of expression to the underrepresented and marginalized. “We have been making zines for nearly 25 years now. For Aqui and me, we have always enjoyed and worked towards creating more spaces that allow different kinds of voices to be heard,” Shetty explains.

Aqui Thami and Himanshu Shetty

For Thami, it is also about the independent community they are building, “Zines give you full artistic control. There are different ways in which zines circulate; they are not always up for sale, they can be exchanged also. Zine-making also gives freedom of creation to artists and propels a movement. And it is more than needed today because of how surveilled we are.” The eighth edition of the fest will have more than 100 artists and nearly 300 zines along with a huge array of printed goodies and a zine sharing session on Saturday.



A zine created by members of the Dharavi Art Room

“We have artists participating from different parts of the country as well as interested platforms and people from the UK, USA and a few European collectives like the Synchronise Witches Press and Anarchy Collective. Apart from that we have our own works, new stuff from participants and some from our community space, Dharavi Art Room as well,” Shetty shares before signing off.

ON November 22; 3 pm to 9 pm, November 23 and 24; 12:30 pm to 9 pm.

AT Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @bombayzinefest

ENTRY Rs 150