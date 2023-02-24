Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Aarey of colours

Aarey of colours

Updated on: 24 February,2023 06:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

Top

With Holi around the corner, make your own hues from flowers and soak in the festive spirit with the tribal community of the forest

Aarey of colours

Participants will learn to extract and make their own Holi colours from flowers found in Aarey


What can be a better way to usher in the festival of colours than in the midst of community and the green environs of Aarey? At experience designer, traveller and visual creator Shreya Valecha’s upcoming Holi edit, participants will get to do that and more, by getting their hands dirty as they make their own eco-friendly colours from scratch.


Participants learn about the forest during an experience with ValechaParticipants learn about the forest during an experience with Valecha



The festive edition of the Aarey cultural experience is created in collaboration with the resident tribal community, shares Valecha. The experience draws from Valecha’s own explorations in the urban forest and the tribal community’s lifestyle. “I’ve been in touch with the community for a while. The idea is to get people to bond with each other through hands-on activities, so they can absorb the local culture,” she tells us. The session will take place inside a Warli pada in the forest, where visitors will be welcomed with chai and a festive sweet made from rice flour and coconut that’s prepared by the tribal community.


“Participants will also get to make the sweets themselves; they will be guided on how to cook on a chulha. We will proceed to make organic colours with flowers found in the forest with Manisha Dhinde, a tribal resident,” Valecha informs us. The flowers, collected from across the forest, yield different hues — for instance, orange from palash, dark green from bhringraj, magenta from tanoli, among others.

Shreya ValechaShreya Valecha

The session will wrap up with festive-special snacks prepared by the community. Through the session, the curator hopes to help participants explore a different side of Aarey, and find a reason to leave the comfort of their Sunday morning snooze for a dose of festive fun.

On: March 5; 8 am onwards (reporting time 7.45 am)
At: Aarey Forest, Goregaon (exact location to be shared on booking)
Log on to: @shreyavalecha on Instagram
Cost: Rs 1,650 per person

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK