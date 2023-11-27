Fitness guru Nawaz Modi Singhania’s new title Pause, Rewind shares ways to counter the inevitable process of ageing. We deep-dive into the book and come away with tips for you to try

Representation pic

Listen to this article Follow these tips from fitness guru Nawaz Modi Singhania's new book on how to deal with ageing x 00:00

Time marches on inevitably, they say. With each passing year, this writer grows aware of things that were once fun, but now seem difficult. Most of all, it is the self-obsession over how one looks and feels as they grow older. For fitness coach and founder of Body Art, Nawaz Modi Singhania, ageing is an experience to be managed, rather than avoided. In her latest book, Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Ageing Techniques (Penguin Random House), she approaches the subject through the lens of fitness, nutrition and self-development and applies those learnings to suggest ways to live better as you grow older.

Written in a lucid and easy-to-grasp template, the book offers these insights in layman’s terms. It certainly helps that the author also applies her own experiences to outline these examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simple and functional exercises can help you combat age-related anxiety

→ Eating right

Modi Singhania describes food as the underrated secret to managing advancing age. “The onus of leading a healthy life and having a great body lies largely on our ability to understand nutrition and make the right, smart choices,” she writes.

These choices are classified as discarding food items such as white sugar, flour, rice, pasta, potatoes and bread and replacing them with alternatives such as barnyard millets, quinoa, sweet potatoes or stevia (for sugar) that are effective in improving nutrition retention. She also offers detailed insight on alternatives and functional foods, as well as superfoods such as sunflower seeds, avocados, citrus fruits and green tea that boost the immune system.

Taking up a hobby or art, and investing in yourself can help reduce stress-related ailments. Representation pics

→ Movement is key

Throughout the book, emphasis is placed on movement and activity as a key to feeling younger. Among the simpler routines, she suggests facial exercises can help to increase blood circulation in the facial muscles, drain toxins and damaged cells, and help to absorb moisture better. For physical fitness, Callanetics — a system of exercises involving small muscular movements to improve muscle tone — can help with its layered, deep muscle work that focus on specific areas. A few chapters are dedicated to pre and post-pregnancy fitness, and menopause, with useful pointers for women to implement simple, manageable routines.

Modi Singhania demonstrates the outer thigh strengthening exercise. Pics Courtesy/PAUSE, REWIND (Penguin Random House)

→ Steeling the mind

While emphasising on accepting age as an inevitability, Modi Singhania maintains that mindfulness, yoga and a positive approach can help counter stress levels — a key contributor to issues with advancing age. She also recommends picking up an art; painting, music or dance to build cognitive skills and lighten stress. “Have a positive outlook. Smile often and do things that make you happy and can brighten the day of those around you. No one likes grumpy oldies anyway!” she concludes.

We could not agree more.

Log on to amazon.in

Cost Rs 220

The cross

For upper-body strength

. Stand in a comfortable position, with your right arm extended in front of you

. Hold the left arm across, meeting the right at your wrists

. Push with the right arm forward, and the left arm back in small movements

. Repeat 12 to 15 times before changing your arms

Tips to look younger

1 When working on fitness, journal your regimen regularly to build a habit, and to assimilate them naturally into your daily routine

2 Invest in yourself to feel better, younger and more active with tim

3 In the pre and post-pregnancy period, women must focus on fitness routines

Avocado can assist in delaying ageing. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

4 Eat right and mind your diet to age gracefully. Cut out processed foods, unhealthy fats and sugars

5 Stay hydrated with water, and herbal teas to detoxify the body

Strengthening outer thighs

. Lie down on your side with one leg bent for back support, and the other extended. Lean on your arm for support

. Slowly raise the outer leg as you exhale, and lower it while inhaling. Do not let it touch the supporting leg

. Complete two sets of eight repetitions