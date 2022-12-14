Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Network with like minded people at this weekly meet up of women entrepreneurs in Mumbai

Network with like-minded people at this weekly meet-up of women entrepreneurs in Mumbai

Updated on: 14 December,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Join a weekly meet-up of women entrepreneurs, business owners and those looking to grow their brand to network over drinks and discussions

Network with like-minded people at this weekly meet-up of women entrepreneurs in Mumbai

(From left to right) Elsie Gabriel, Ami Ved, Bhavini Parikh, founder of Bunko Junko and Vijaya Reddy of Rotary Club Bombay at a previous session


If there is one thing this writer is sure about, it is that there will be no dearth of awe, inspiration and learning if you surround yourself with women working  across different fields and in various roles, engaging in paid or unpaid enterprises. Apart from expertise and skill, perspective and approach that have been shaped by experiences and innate inclination are the invaluable merits that all women bring to the table. So if you are looking to learn and network, don’t hold yourself back from meeting and speaking with women entrepreneurs at the next edition of the High Heels Club.


Ami Ved and Tanya Satish
Tanya Satish and Ami Ved



Held every Wednesday, this meet-up aims to bring women from across industries together to create and build a community of entrepreneurs in the city. “We want to empower women  who in turn can empower other women entrepreneurs,” says Tanya Satish, CEO, Creed Entertainment, the organising partner of the club along with ODD Factory. Entry is open for all, targeting those who want to actively participate in the event, network and add valuable inputs. The fun part about networking events that welcome everyone is that you don’t need to be within a like-minded group of individuals to pick up insight.


Every session has a different host who brings in their own experiences and expertise related  to weekly themes and through workshops, talks or panel discussions. This could include restaurateurs, filmmakers, and environmentalists. A previous session of the club was hosted by Elsie Gabriel, founder president, Young Environmentalists Programme Trust. The theme for today’s event emphasises self-introspection to further growth, and it will be hosted by Ami Ved, communication coach and founder, Speakwithamee.  Describing her experience as a participant last week, Ved shares some of her takeaways from the event. “It was wonderful to see women inspiring women at this luncheon,” she noted, adding that people learned from each other’s experiences as they stood on equal ground no matter their field, role, age or even language barriers. Learning from every individual’s struggle and how to grow one’s business on social media are some of the skills she picked up from the previous iteration of the event.

Ved will helm a workshop at today’s event centred on the theme ‘Pehchan, a journey of introspection’. Her workshop addresses goal setting and growth by focusing on understanding oneself in order to establish a game plan for business development. The coach will start with an ice-breaker asking participants to delve deeper into the question “Who am I?” for an honest approach to identify potential goals. She will then move onto further activities to initiate participants on their journey of growth. Expect to broach questions like, “Where am I, and where do I want to go?”

On: Wednesdays; 4 pm to 7 pm
At: Rude Lounge, Powai. 
Call: 8928311692

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK