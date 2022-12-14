Network with like-minded people at this weekly meet-up of women entrepreneurs in Mumbai

Join a weekly meet-up of women entrepreneurs, business owners and those looking to grow their brand to network over drinks and discussions

(From left to right) Elsie Gabriel, Ami Ved, Bhavini Parikh, founder of Bunko Junko and Vijaya Reddy of Rotary Club Bombay at a previous session

If there is one thing this writer is sure about, it is that there will be no dearth of awe, inspiration and learning if you surround yourself with women working across different fields and in various roles, engaging in paid or unpaid enterprises. Apart from expertise and skill, perspective and approach that have been shaped by experiences and innate inclination are the invaluable merits that all women bring to the table. So if you are looking to learn and network, don’t hold yourself back from meeting and speaking with women entrepreneurs at the next edition of the High Heels Club.



Tanya Satish and Ami Ved

Held every Wednesday, this meet-up aims to bring women from across industries together to create and build a community of entrepreneurs in the city. “We want to empower women who in turn can empower other women entrepreneurs,” says Tanya Satish, CEO, Creed Entertainment, the organising partner of the club along with ODD Factory. Entry is open for all, targeting those who want to actively participate in the event, network and add valuable inputs. The fun part about networking events that welcome everyone is that you don’t need to be within a like-minded group of individuals to pick up insight.

Every session has a different host who brings in their own experiences and expertise related to weekly themes and through workshops, talks or panel discussions. This could include restaurateurs, filmmakers, and environmentalists. A previous session of the club was hosted by Elsie Gabriel, founder president, Young Environmentalists Programme Trust. The theme for today’s event emphasises self-introspection to further growth, and it will be hosted by Ami Ved, communication coach and founder, Speakwithamee. Describing her experience as a participant last week, Ved shares some of her takeaways from the event. “It was wonderful to see women inspiring women at this luncheon,” she noted, adding that people learned from each other’s experiences as they stood on equal ground no matter their field, role, age or even language barriers. Learning from every individual’s struggle and how to grow one’s business on social media are some of the skills she picked up from the previous iteration of the event.

Ved will helm a workshop at today’s event centred on the theme ‘Pehchan, a journey of introspection’. Her workshop addresses goal setting and growth by focusing on understanding oneself in order to establish a game plan for business development. The coach will start with an ice-breaker asking participants to delve deeper into the question “Who am I?” for an honest approach to identify potential goals. She will then move onto further activities to initiate participants on their journey of growth. Expect to broach questions like, “Where am I, and where do I want to go?”

On: Wednesdays; 4 pm to 7 pm

At: Rude Lounge, Powai.

Call: 8928311692

