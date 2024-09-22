Join this heritage walk to learn more about the rich history of Ambernath

Explore the eastern suburb’s heritage, where ancient myths meet modern art, from the historic Shiv Mandir to Kumar Misal Art Studio

Participants will explore three locations in the eastern suburb, including the history and heritage of Ambernath Shiv Mandir

This Sunday, history buffs can be a part of a heritage walk across the temple town of Ambernath. Led by local heritage enthusiast Sandesh Adwan, the walk promises to be an enriching experience, combining ancient history with contemporary artistry. At the three-hour-long walk, participants will get to explore local culture across three key stops: the ancient temple, Kumar Misal Art Studio, and The Snickerdoodle Coffeeworks cafe.

The Ambernath Shiv

Mandir is the walk’s focal point, with its captivating myths and architecture. According to Vandana Verma, convenor of Snickerdoodle Coffeeworks, organisers of the walk, local legends suggest the temple was built overnight by celestial beings but left incomplete at dawn. The carvings depict an eternal dance between gods and mythical creatures, while an underground water source is believed to have healing powers. Some even speculate about a hidden passage filled with relics yet to be discovered. On certain equinox days, sunlight directly illuminates the Shiva Lingam, showcasing the temple’s astronomical precision.



An artist at work in the Kumar Misal Studio

Following the temple visit, the group will explore Kumar Misal’s Art Studio, where contemporary art finds inspiration from Ambernath’s historical roots. Verma reveals that Adwan, who holds a Master’s in Ancient Indian Culture, curated the walk using archival records and local legends. Gathering oral histories, especially around myths of hidden relics, was one of the biggest challenges. “Our goal is to help participants connect with Ambernath’s historical and artistic significance,” Verma adds. They hope that the walk will offer an opportunity to discover the timeless heritage of Ambernath, blending ancient spirituality with modern creativity.

ON September 29; 9.30 am

MEETING POINT Ambernath Shiv Mandir, Ambernath Prakash Nagar Shiv Mandir Road, Ambernath East.

LOG ON TO @snickerdoodlecoffeeworks

COST Rs 750