All booked for the rains

As monsoons announce their arrival, here’s how Mumbaikars can protect their books and valuables from the showers

Place your books away from leaky windows

Monsoons in Mumbai are not just about welcoming a break from the heat. The onset of the rainy season — beyond social media posts about the smell of wet earth, and chai and bhajias — requires elaborate planning. Given the added challenge of cramped living spaces in the city, the season means fighting off moisture-laden rooms, humidity, damp beds and cupboards, mould on books and valuables, and more. Rohini Rajagopalan, founder of Organise With Ease, a professional platform that deals with clutter, asserts that following her tips can make our monsoons as Pinterest-y as they look in pictures. She advises to first take stock of one’s collection of books and donate the ones that are not needed. “This way, books can reach people who will actually use them. The same applies to clothes, newspapers and packaging boxes, among other household items,” she says.

Rain, rain come again

. Books must be kept in a dry environment. Ensure the area where your books are stocked is not too humid.

. Place your books away from leaky windows and walls that are prone to seepage.

Rohini Rajagopalan

. If you have a huge collection and the weather is getting out of your hands, place a dehumidifier in the study. The dehumidifier will ensure that moisture levels are constant. In case of smaller shelves, small pouches of silica gel can also be used at regular intervals.

. Not just water, direct sunlight can also spoil your books. Often, pages turn brown and fragile when exposed to harsh light. Keep them away from direct light.

. Dusting the shelves and re-arranging the space is also advised. This ensures books are being aired out regularly.

Home improvement

. Fresh air can do wonders. So, air out your almirahs, heavy Indian wear, and all other valuables from time to time. You can bring them out on days when the sun is shining bright.

. Ensure you pack things rightly while putting them away. For instance, certain kinds of clothes should be kept only in mul bags.

. Another part of preparing for the rainy season means checking for gaps between windows and walls.

. If you plan to have guests over during the season, make space for a small area right after the main entrance where wet umbrellas and raincoats can be kept.