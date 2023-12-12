All ears for this OG jugalbandi at the Keli Festival in Vashi tomorrow

Ustad Zakir Hussain and PM Sankarankutty Marar will bring about a unique confluence of percussion at the conclusion of the Keli festival tomorrow

Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar (second from left) and Ustad Zakir Hussain (right) perform at the 25th anniversary of the festival

Three decades can seem a long time. It can span the journey of a city; from a small metropolis to an urban giant. Yet, as the Keli Festival touches the key milestone of 30 years, its focus remains on introducing Mumbaikars to the diverse world of classical music and art forms from the South. Tomorrow, this union will reflect in the jugalbandi between the chenda and the tabla led by Peruvanam Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

The chenda is an instrument that moves with a louder, sharper sound, says Ramachandran K, artistic director of the festival. As the iconic percussion drum of Kerala, it has traditionally been a part of temple processions. The performance on the final day of the festival will bring to the stage two of the foremost exponents of each instrument, showcasing their intricate understanding of rhythm.

Ramachandran K

Sankarankutty Marar explains, “Rhythm is universal. It is simply mathematics.” If that confuses you, as it did this writer, the Padma Shri-awardee adds, “We [Ustad Zakir Hussain and himself] play between these numbers. The jugalbandi is always built into an eight-beat structure known as the aadi taala. Everything else is nuanced mixing and playing together.” It is not just rhythm that unites the two artistes. Like Hussain, Sankarankutty Marar was born to a heritage of chenda artistes preceded by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, who will be among the honoured guests.

What also makes this performance unique is the distinct nature of the two instruments, Ramachandran K points out. A processional instrument, the chenda is often played in a group and has a sharper tonal signature. The tabla, on the other hand, is softer and nuanced with rounded tones. This contrast is what drew Hussain to the idea when he envisioned it as part of the curation for the 25th anniversary of the festival in 2018.

Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar

“This will be our fourth time together, and I am pleased to be a part of it once again,” says Sankarankutty Marar. The chenda veteran also toured the United States alongside his fellow Padma Vibhushan-awardee as part of the commemorative tour for Ustad Allah Rakha Khan’s 100th anniversary celebrations in 2019. “We performed 19 shows from California to New York,” he remarks. Alongside Sankarankutty Marar, his two sons and disciples will also assist him with the taala on stage.

This is a fitting end to the series that began in October, says Ramachandran. The festival also witnessed a collaboration with Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) to conduct a series of seminars on folklore and history. “Art has a property beyond performance that speaks to human aspiration, lives and pain. This is explored through the perspective of folklore. We hope to hold this as an annual addition to the festival,” he notes. With a Lifetime Achievement Award to Ustad Zakir Hussain presented by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and Sankarankutty Marar, it might just be the perfect conclusion to a festival that harks back to tradition and novelty.

On: December 13; 6.30 pm

At: CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sector-30 A, Vashi.

Entry: First come first seating-basis