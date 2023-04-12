Explore higher education opportunities at this university fair in Mumbai

Over 25 global universities come together to Mumbai to help students keen to study abroad

This session will feature 25 institutes. Representation Pic

With the application deadline for education usually set in mid-October for most universities beyond India’s waters, now is the ideal time to begin your research. If you are clueless of where to start, QS EduFair has got your back.

Coming to Mumbai during its World Graduate School Tour on April 15, the fair brings experts and representatives from more than 25 top global institutes best-known for their MBA and other Masters programmes. These include Italy’s Bocconi University, Trinity College Dublin, and George Washington University from the United States of America.

India’s leading non-profit French teaching organisation, Alliance Française (AF), is a first-time participant at the event. It will bring on board many institutes to choose from in France, including HEC Paris and Skema Business School. “It is an amazing opportunity for students planning to study abroad,” cites Shimoni Jain, AF head of corporate training and marketing, adding, “They don’t have to speak to an agent to get the necessary information. All experts will be right there to answer their questions.”

In this five-hour session, students will get a chance to meet experts, career counsellors, current students and alumni from the universities. Students will be guided through the application process once the choices are made. They can also secure scholarship opportunities worth $45,000.

On: April 15; 12 pm to 5 pm

At: President Mumbai-IHCL SeleQtions, Cuffe Parade

Log on to: info.topuniversities.com/events/masters/mumbai

US ahoy!

Often students who have applied for international universities get selected by more than one institute. Choosing one over another is like walking on a knife’s edge.

The US Consulate General Mumbai is organising a virtual session to solve this conundrum. In this webinar, they will highlight important factors like finance, career opportunities and aspirations before making a final choice.

“The Public Diplomacy section of the US Consulate General Mumbai hosts monthly virtual sessions on various aspects of #StudyInTheUS in association with EducationUSA,” shared Brenda Soya, US Consulate public diplomacy officer. She added that at this event, an EducationUSA adviser will help Indian students who have received multiple admission offers from the countries select the right fit.

EducationUSA is a US government-supported, non-profit network of over 400 advising centres worldwide that provide accurate, current, and comprehensive guidance to international students planning opt for higher education opportunities in the United States. The session is aimed at both under-graduate and postgraduate students. Parents can also attend the session with prior registration.

On: April 13, 6 pm to 7.30 pm

Log on to: tinyurl.com/howtoselectyouruniversity