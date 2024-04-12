Follow these styling tips to experiment with athleisure during the summer season

Athleisure in summer may seem like an oxymoron. But, with the right fabrics and intelligent pairings, you can stay cool and look hot, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kriti Sanon sports fun athleisure

Mumbai is getting hotter, and we don’t mean that in the most flattering way. The ongoing heatwave has rendered every Mumbaikar flushed, exhausted and dehydrated, and — if you’re anything like us — wearing a body-hugging fit in this weather sounds like the perfect recipe for a stinky, sweat-stained disaster. But then, we caught sight of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan swapping out her typically breezy linen outfits for a chic athleisure vibe, which got us wondering about how we could make our own athleisure looks work in the blistering heat. And so, we asked celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar to weigh in.

Structure it well

Alaya F in stylish and comfortable athleisure wear

A sports bra should be an essential in your athleisure wardrobe, advises Ambekar. Pair it with a sheer or mesh top for a trendy and breathable look, along with high waisted shorts, pants or a skirt. This combination, she says, provides coverage while still allowing airflow. For a more sporty-casual appeal, wear your sports bra with joggers, sneakers and a denim jacket.

A smart way to stay cool is to pick open-back tops and off-shoulder styles, which also make your ensemble more fashion-forward. For those seeking a feminine flair without compromising on comfort, skorts may be your best bet. These can be paired with polo tees, tank tops and bralettes. Although sneakers are a no-brainer, you can up the comfort stakes by swapping them with slip-on trainers in bright hues.

Co-ord right

The easiest way to pull off an athletic look is by wearing a coord set. Invest in matching athleisure sets that include a sports bra, and leggings or shorts recommends Ambekar: “These sets look put-together and streamline the overall look. For a breezy, effortless twist, you can layer a basic coord set with a lightweight shirt or a denim jacket. This combination also adds coverage to your look.”

Comfort first



Kareena Kapoor Khan sports the trend

When building your athleisure fit, Ambekar advises following a simple thumb rule — pick one statement sportswear piece and pair it with a casual or structured separate. Add accessories such as sunglasses, a baseball cap and sneakers to complete your look. To keep your cool, she recommends picking sportswear made of moisture-wicking materials such as nylon or polyester blends, which allow for better airflow and moisture control. “Opt for sportswear pieces that feature mesh panels details to allow easy cooling,” she suggests.

Day to night



Kareena Kapoor Khan with moisture-wicking fabric

Although athleisure is most commonly associated with day looks, you can easily add an element of glamour for summer evenings, Ambekar clarifies. “You could wear a metallic or neon sports bra with joggers, and layer with a trench coat or a long robe jacket for coverage and drama. Another option that’s sure to make heads turn is a sporty halter bralette worn with flared pants and accessorised with stiletto heels and big hoop earrings.”

Keep it fresh



Ananya Panday wears athleisure with fun prints

“Always play with textures, colours, and accessories to customise your looks and keep them from looking monotonous. Fun prints and patterns, ranging from tropical motifs to cute tiny prints, can elevate your look and make a statement. You can also experiment with colour-blocking for a fun and playful look,” Ambekar shares.

Made for men



Mitali Ambekar

Menswear could look too casual when experimenting with athleisure. For a more sophisticated fit, style track pants or shorts with a fitted performance polo shirt or a half-sleeved button-down shirt. Add lightweight zip-up jacket or tailored blazer, casual loafers and a sleek watch. Ambedkar adds, “Another easy but chic look is tapered sweatpants with a plain oversized tee, layered with a bomber or denim jacket. Finish the look with chunky sneakers, a beanie and statement sunglasses.”