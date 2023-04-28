We tried a reasonably priced app that allows iPhone users to record their calls

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Our report card on this economical iPhone app that let's you record calls x 00:00

The thing about buying Apple products is that the purchasing never stops. You buy, and you buy and then you buy some more. Everything that is usually included in the total cost of an android phone — including the earphones and the charger — comes at an extra cost for iPhone users. But what’s a little more cash, as the popular joke goes, once you have sold a kidney?

Another advantage that iPhone users like this writer lack, and something that is default for android users since the advent of mobile phones, is the call recorder. As a journalist whose interviews mainly take place over the phone, it was difficult to resort to hand-written notes at the speed of some of our interviewees’ responses. Besides, it is always better to have a recorded version to secure the veracity of every interview. The only options left were to either depend on android phones owned by friends, or to carry a separate one for calls. Most of the apps and websites recommended on Google were overpriced, unavailable in India or worse, bogus.

The app shares a notification once the recording is saved

After a lot of searching, we stumbled upon the app, Call Recorder App ACR MyCalls on App Store, that seemed to have genuine reviews by Indian users. It was also reasonably priced at Rs 3,999 for a year, unlike some apps that offered the same service for over Rs 2,000 for a month. This is a conference call-based system that works only when you dial the service number provided, and merge it with the call you wish to record. The process is smooth, and the quality of the recording is also clear. The lone drawback is that there is no free trial. So, if you want to test it, you will need to pay Rs 399 for a week. Cancelling Autopay to Apple Service is fairly hassle-free, which means that you can just as easily discontinue the subscription.

We feel that this app will come handy for all kinds of professionals, including those who work and coordinate with team members remotely, salespeople who take bulk orders, journalists on interviews, students who work in groups for assignments and doctors looking to have a quick chat with patients over call.

How it works:

. Outgoing calls: Open the app and press on tap to record the call. A service number pops up below. Click on it and wait for the service call to be answered followed by a beep to indicate that the recording has begun. Once notified, you can add the person you want to record your conversation with to the call.

. Incoming calls: Accept the outgoing call and open the app. A service number will pop up automatically. Press call and wait till you hear a beep. Merge the two calls and your recording will have begun. Moments after ending your call, the recording will be saved in the Recordings section of the app.

LOG ON TO App Store