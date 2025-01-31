An upcoming event in the city will discuss the future of the LGBTQiA community in India through artistic conversations on intersectionality

Prathi-Bimba (One’s Own Reflection) Mirror Episode 1, by Shwetha, Hamsa and Aishwarya, acrylic on canvas

Listen to this article This event in Mumbai aims to celebrate LGBTQiA community and discuss its future avenues x 00:00

The past few years have seen some of the most important discussions on the rights of the LGBTQiA community in the country. From significant legislations to cultural discourses and artistic depictions, conversations have definitely evolved and grown over the years. Building on a similar strand of thought, Godrej DEi Lab in collaboration with Dasra, a city-based NGO, Radhika Piramal and Keshav Suri Foundation will host India’s Queer Futures, an event that seeks to celebrate the LGBTQiA community and discuss its future avenues across multiple domains. With the launch of the Pride Fund, India’s first philanthropic fund for the community, the session will feature a panel discussion on theme of the event followed by a performance by Kathak artist Aditya Garud, an address by lawyer and author Saurabh Kirpal and a pop-up exhibition by the Bengaluru-based collective, Aravani Art Project who will bring a wide range of digital art prints, postcards, tote bags and canvases to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT



Chandri Loves to Dance - Part 1, by Chandri, Shanthi, Jyothi and Prarthana, acrylic on canvas. Pics courtesy/Gallery XXL; Artists

“We have been a safe and welcoming space for the queer community for many years and the idea was to bring people together with an event that was full of joy and hope — with performers and artists from the community,” Parmesh Shahani, head of Godrej DEi Lab tells us. Aravani Art Project has been instrumental in the promotion of queer art in public spaces. With their ongoing exhibition, On the Cusp of the Eighth Day, the collective has made a definite mark in the city with artworks, paintings and murals that depict the resilience of the trans community. “The inspiration for the artworks comes completely from the artists. It’s also interesting how over the years, we have been able to chart a journey from murals to canvases. This has been an important move for our own artistic practice as well,” Poornima Sukumar (she/her), founder of the collective, shares.



Karnika Bai works on a mural

Shahani chips in, “We have been associated with the Aravani Art Project for many years, and wanted to bring them back for the event. The idea of solidarity and inclusion which shines through their creative process is something we definitely need to see more of.” One of the most striking features of the collective’s artworks is its vibrant colour palette — a mélange of bright colours that depict the daily life of the trans community in all its vivacity. “The colours are inspired from the clothes we wear, the make-up we put on and how we like to express ourselves,” Karnika Bai (she/her), an artist in the collective tells us, adding that the mirror, as an object, often plays a very important role in the journey of self-acceptance. “I feel the perception of one’s gender identity begins with the mirror. There was a time when I would see myself trapped in a man’s body; it brought a lot of questions to the fore. Years down the line, when I look at the mirror and apply kohl or lipstick, I feel like myself, my beautiful self. Our art is nothing more than a reflection of our own journeys,” she says before signing off.

ON February 4; 4 pm to 6 pm

AT Auditorium, Godrej One, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli East.

LOG ON TO @godrejdeilab