The Bombay Chamber Orchestra is set to perform this weekend

After a pandemic, the city’s oldest orchestra returns with a reminder of its rich heritage in Western classical music

The Bombay Chamber Orchestra on stage at a performance back in September 2019

Mumbai is rich with stories. Walk down a street and you will find a new one, or sometimes, an old one as is the case with the Bombay Chamber Orchestra (BCO). Founded in 1962, the city’s oldest and longest running amateur orchestra is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year. Their upcoming performance at Sophia Bhabha Hall is evidence of the dedication and synergy of its members who continue to uphold the city’s legacy of Western classical music.

“The main objective of the orchestra is not performance, but education,” Alaric Diniz, trustee, informs us. A member since 1989, Diniz will take up the clarinet on November 13. He will be joined by Bomi S Billimoria on the timpani. Honorary treasurer of the orchestra, Billimoria tells us that the BCO and its legacy owes a great deal to the 92-year-old Jini Dinshaw, MBE — the founder/director and leader of the orchestra since 1962. Dinshaw continues to be a leading player in the orchestra even today. “It is a difficult job to keep an orchestra going through all these years, but she has persisted. Her aim is that every young musician must have a chance to play in an orchestra and that the city should have its own team.”

The orchestra rehearses before a performance

In a world of professionals, there is a certain charm about amateur musicians. Between juggling day jobs, and turning up at 7 am rehearsals, the members are a dedicated bunch. “This orchestra is made up of people who want to play music because they love music,” Diniz says. Zubin Behramkamdin, who plays first violin, tells us, “I am a lawyer by profession, but we continue to take out time every week to practise.”

Over the last two months, the team of over 60 members — including wind instrumentalists from Spain, and Police and ex-Indian Navy band members — have been rehearsing for the concert which will see them perform Edward Elgar’s Nimrod, Chopin’s Piano concerto and Beethoven’s famed Fifth symphony. Diniz, who has also been involved in the training sessions, shares, “You must appreciate that Western classical music has 60 odd musicians playing notes written by the composer, in the manner he has written it.”

Jini Dinshaw; Bomi S Billimoria; Zubin Behramkamdin

Since last week, they have been performing with guest conductor Joe Yamaji from Japan — who has previously led the orchestra in 2008, 2009 and 2018. He will be joined by Italian pianist Daniele Buccio, in Mumbai for the first time. Buccio will play Chopin’s Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor.

Behramkamdin notes that the concert will begin with a performance of Elgar’s variation, Nimrod. Diniz explains, “The Nimrod was played when Queen Elizabeth II’s demise was announced. It is played as gratitude and appreciation as well as remembrance.” After two years of the pandemic and a long hiatus from performances, it feels appropriate.

In a world running towards virtual reality, this endeavour feels like a throwback. Behramkamdin says, “Life has become fast-paced. Learning music is a skill that requires time and dedication, which puts higher value on it today.” He adds that a number of the young generation are dedicated to music. “We are happy to be persevering with this,” he notes gladly.

For Diniz, the fact that the orchestra continues is proof of existing interest. “There is an interest, as much as there are other genres of music that are widely popular. That we have continued to perform only proves that Western Classical continues to be a focus,” he says.

On Sunday, the orchestra will come together to remind the city of its connection with the old masters.

On November 13; 6.30 pm

At Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia Campus, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Cumballa Hill.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350 onwards

