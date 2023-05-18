Breaking News
International Museum Day 2023: Take this quiz to test your knowledge of Mumbai's museums

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

On International Museum Day, take a visual quiz to gauge how well you know your city museums and also check out fun, engaging activities

Look closely at this detail on the façade of CSMVS. Who does it refer to?
A. Queen Victoria II
B. Lord Cornwallis’, the fifth Governor General
C. King George V




CSMT is a celebration of India’s flora and fauna. Who designed this railway terminus?
A. FW Stevens
B. George Wittet
C. John Begg


This wooden railing across the first level at CSMVS was inspired from a royal wada that its architect spotted during his research in which part of Maharashtra?
A. Kolhapur
B. Nashik
C. Pune

The roof, along with the rest of this site came in for praise after it was reopened to the public, and was even hailed by UNESCO. Name this landmark.
A. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum 
B. CSMVS 
C. Municipal Corporation Building

This building is home to some of the most precious collections of Mahatma Gandhi in the city. Where is it located? 
A. Mani Bhavan
B. Sardar Gruha
C. Rajgruha

If you’ve been a regular at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, you would have seen this imposing statue. Who does it belong to? 
A. Prince Edward
B. Lord Wellesley
C. Prince Albert

Answers to quiz

King George V
FW Stevens
Nashik
CSMVS
Mani Bhavan
Prince Albert

