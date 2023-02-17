Attend this stimulating fusion of visual and auditory art at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai

A classical singer-cum-pastry chef along with an artist will fuse music, art and food at an upcoming gig

Betigeri’s artwork titled Opun Yor Aeys And Then Opun Your Eyes Beneath Shivoham. Pic Courtesy/Sahil Betigeri

All our lives we are told how to feel. But when you’re amidst art, the rules fade away; you’re allowed to feel what you feel. And so, it irks classical vocalist Pranav Kelkar and painter-designer Sahil Betigeri when the audience asks them how they’re supposed to feel when they witness their art. “We don’t want to tell people how to feel or perceive our art,” asserts Kelkar, while Betigeri adds, “If it touches you, it does; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.” Together, the duo is creating a space where visual and auditory art will meet culinary art, and where you’re invited to feel all the feels.

Titled Feel Yourself Sensing, the experiential journey will take place at the Kala Ghoda venue, Si Bambai. The evening will feature a live performance by Kelkar, complemented by Betigeri’s paintings. Kelkar, a trained pastry chef, will also offer upvas-friendly bites [since it’s Mahashivratri] that the audience can tuck into.



Turmeric and charcoal sourdough by Pranav Kelkar served at the previous edition

The upcoming gig marks the second edition of the concept that first took flight in Hyderabad, where the duo lived together. Having met on Instagram, they connected over the way art makes feelings tangible. “He used to paint while I would sing; that’s what we did in the lockdown,” shares Kelkar. Around 12 to 15 of Betigeri’s works, all created in the past year, will be exhibited at the venue. The artworks — poster and acrylic on cardboard — transport the viewer to a hallucinatory realm. “Abstractions exist along the continuum and everything is wrong. They put you in this nexus of feeling uncomfortable. And maybe, comfort can be found in Pranav’s music,” the 22-year-old artist tells us.



Sahil Betigeri and Pranav Kelkar

Kelkar, meanwhile, will immerse listeners in classical compositions, including Raag Yaman and Raag Shankara — both, invoking lord Shiva. That the compositions complement Mahashivratri is purely coincidental, says the 26-year-old. But to accentuate the multisensory experience, he will whip up delicacies that can be enjoyed by those observing a fast. On the menu are sourdough-based crostini with kala chana hummus fermented with kanji, gluten-free vegan cakes, and bread using sago flour.

On: February 18; 6 pm to 8.30 pm

At: Si Bambai, Kala Ghoda.

Log on to: insider.in